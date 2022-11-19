Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hold your next corporate event at Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, WI | By Jessica Helmer
Kewaskum, Wi – Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, Wi is the perfect backdrop for your next corporate event. Situated between Appleton and Milwaukee, the space at Foundry 45 is ideal for any off-site meetings to bridge locations. Choose from a 350-capacity Main Hall with full bar or an intimate conference...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | The 70th annual West Bend Christmas Parade steps off Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
West Bend, Wi – The 70th annual West Bend Christmas Parade steps off at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. This year’s theme is A Family Christmas. Below is a rebroadcast of the parade from 2021. A crisp night with temps in the 30’s as neighbors gathered along...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Black Friday and Shop Local Saturday deals at Mavens on Main, Saloon Royale and Collin’s Deck Bar
West Bend, Wi – After Thanksgiving with family and friends be sure to stop at Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in West Bend, Wi for fantastic Black Friday and Shop Local Saturday deals. Buy a $20 gift card at Mavens on Main and get a $5 gift...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Shop local at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI | By Jennifer Turner
West Bend, WI – There’s a strong push to shop local this Christmas season and what better gift than art this holiday with a membership to the Museum of Wisconsin Art. A Gift Membership gives your friends and family…. Unlimited access to MOWA for an entire year. Invitations...
wxerfm.com
The Top 13 Thing Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this Thanksgiving weekend!. See Sleeping Beauty – Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine Friday night at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. https://wxerfm.com/events/337952/. It’s Double...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sign up today for the Bob & Gail European River Cruise
West Bend, Wi – Join Bob and Gail Bonenfant on a new European River Cruise adventure. Space is limited and will fill up fast. The cruise is September 9 – 19, 2023. Click HERE for details. Shooting Star Travels is hosting an informational meeting and presentation from Mayflower...
Steph Connects: 'Carrot Man' to no longer sell produce in West Allis
Steph takes us to West Bend where she’s connecting with a farmer who’s been bringing his fresh produce to West Allis Farmers Market for three decades but has now decided it’s time to move on.
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to Christmas tree farms around Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Christmas is fast approaching and for many, the spirit of the holiday season starts with selecting the right Christmas tree. From Milwaukee to Chippewa Falls, here’s your guide to Christmas tree farms across Wisconsin. Milwaukee. Ideal Christmas Trees (Whitefish Bay) Nov. 19-Dec. 23. Wreaths, garlands, holiday...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular discount retail chain just opened another new store location in Wisconsin, offering local shoppers a new place to find holiday gifts, decorations, and more. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the popular discount retail chain HomeGoods opened its newest Wisconsin store in West Bend.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Barb Bednarski: The road to recovery leads to Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn
Washington County, WI – It was a rainy day in August of 2021 when Barb Bednarski had to give the door to her store, Grafton Yarn Store, a little more “hip action” than usual. It took her 15 minutes to get the door to budge as the building was a bit older and the rain seemed to cause a little expansion.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Reverend Pat Heppe to participate in Monday’s Waukesha Christmas Parade remembrance ceremony
November 21, 2022 – Waukesha/Washington Co., Wi – Reverend Pat Heppe, formerly with Holy Angels Parish in West Bend, will be among the dignitaries leading Monday’s remembrance ceremony honoring the victims and families from the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. Rev. Heppe was marching in the parade...
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Referendum canvass reveals resounding victory
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Moraine Park Technical College referendum election has been canvassed, with the official results coming in with a landslide victory for the ballot measure. The final vote tally for the $55 million MPTC borrowing referendum was 78,549 “yes” votes against 58,315 “no” votes; the referendum passed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy Gallun estate auction open now
CEDARBURG - The auction of the estate of well-known local jeweler and antique dealer Dorothy Gallun is now open online to the public. The auction, presented by Cedarburg Auction & Appraisals LLC, will close Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., starting with Item No. 1 and continuing until all items are sold.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 people arrested in major drug bust in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
Dodge Co., WI – At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led in this major investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue Apt #1 in the City of Juneau.
WISN
Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years
MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milwaukee County approves Wisconsin’s first historic LGBTQ landmark for site of the Black Nite Uprising
The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved a historic landmark designation on November 14 for the site of the Black Nite Uprising at 400 N. Plankinton Avenue, the location of the first documented act of LGBTQ resistance in Wisconsin history. The designation became the first official historical monument, marker, or...
WISN
Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint
KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
