Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Brown doesn’t see motivation as a concern: ‘We’ll put a good product out there Saturday’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second time in Neal Brown’s four seasons as head coach at West Virginia, the Mountaineers will play this weekend with no possibility of qualifying for a bowl game. The only other instance came during Brown’s first season as head coach. Back in 2019,...
Metro News
Huggins has identified areas of improvement ahead of tough tests in Portland
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Through four games and two weeks this season, West Virginia has displayed numerous positive traits that have allowed the Mountaineers to win each contest comfortably. Among the more impressive figures are shooting percentages of 50.9 on field goals, 37 from 3-point range and 75 from the...
Metro News
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 13)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the quarterfinal week of the high school football postseason. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Metro News
All Is Well With Ones and Twos in the Playoffs!
We have reached the semi-final round of the 2022 High School Football Playoffs and in each class, the three teams that started down the playoff road as #1 seeds and the three teams that began that same journey as the #2 seeds are still alive and just one step away from the big show in Wheeling December 2nd and 3rd!
Metro News
Photo gallery: Martinsburg moves to state semifinals with 21-3 win over Bridgeport
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Photo gallery from No. 3 Martinsburg’s 21-3 win over No. 6 Bridgeport in the Class AAA quarterfinals. The Bulldogs (10-2) will visit No. 2 Huntington (11-1) in the semifinals Saturday afternoon. (Photo gallery courtesy of Christopher C. Davis/@EP_BigCameraGuy)
Metro News
WVU’s Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force wrapping up first semester of operations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An education task force on fentanyl dangers created by West Virginia University students is ready to wrap up it’s first semester of operations. The Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force is looking ahead as they identify new ways to reach the student body and members of the at-large about the dangers of fentanyl.
Metro News
Snowshoe, Timberline to open ski season this Wednesday
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. — The cold temperatures have helped with the snow making process at West Virginia ski resorts ahead of Opening Day this week. “There’s going to be plenty of terrain open for everybody to enjoy this Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” said Joe Stevens, president of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association, on Monday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”
Metro News
Albright native Henry Cerbone is a 2023 Rhodes Scholar
ALBRIGHT, W.Va. — A Preston County student is a 2023 Rhodes Scholar. Henry A. Cerbone from Albright was one of 32 students selected on Tuesday. Cerbone is a senior at Harvard at University and becomes the first West Virginian to be awarded this since 2004. Cerbone will graduate from...
Metro News
Inflation-fueled construction costs continue to impact school projects in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state School Building Authority approved more than $10 million in supplemental funding Monday for ongoing school construction projects in three West Virginia counties because of increasing construction costs. The SBA has been dealing with the inflation-fueled construction cost increases for about a year and has...
Metro News
Morgantown warming shelter online as temps fall
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown is expanding the warming shelter heading into the winter. Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom announcing the warming shelter will be operating on a 24-hour basis throughout this winter and will include more services. Staffing is being ramped up, Bloom said.
Metro News
Body recovered from car in swampy area
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The body of a man was found in a car that went over an embankment and into a swampy area near the intersection of Meadowbrook and Custer Hollow Roads. The discovery was made around 2 a.m. Monday. No names have been released and the investigation is...
Metro News
Federal dollars to help WVU expand rural drug treatment program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human...
Metro News
Gun charge filed after incident in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have charged a man after he pulled out a gun in a downtown Morgantown restaurant. Police were called to the Jimmy John’s at 3:19 a.m. Saturday after Joseph Coston, 22, allegedly pulled out a handgun and told employees he was looking for some guys.
Metro News
Suspicious vehicle investigation yields drugs, cash, a gun and two arrests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A report of a suspicious vehicle resulted in two drugs arrests Tuesday in Monongalia County. Deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department made contact with Stephanie Allen, 32, and Thomas Shaffer, 31 in the parking lot of the High Life Lounge at the Eastgate Plaza on Earl Core Road.
Metro News
Wheeling police search for suspect involved in stabbing, ‘road rage’ incident
WHEELING, W.Va. — One person is recovering from injuries after being stabbed during a “road rage” incident in Wheeling this week, according to police. It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday along National Road. Police said two vehicles were involved and stopped along the 500 block. The...
Comments / 0