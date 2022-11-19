ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

MetroNews Top Plays (Week 13)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the quarterfinal week of the high school football postseason. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

All Is Well With Ones and Twos in the Playoffs!

We have reached the semi-final round of the 2022 High School Football Playoffs and in each class, the three teams that started down the playoff road as #1 seeds and the three teams that began that same journey as the #2 seeds are still alive and just one step away from the big show in Wheeling December 2nd and 3rd!
WINFIELD, WV
Metro News

Snowshoe, Timberline to open ski season this Wednesday

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. — The cold temperatures have helped with the snow making process at West Virginia ski resorts ahead of Opening Day this week. “There’s going to be plenty of terrain open for everybody to enjoy this Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” said Joe Stevens, president of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association, on Monday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Albright native Henry Cerbone is a 2023 Rhodes Scholar

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. — A Preston County student is a 2023 Rhodes Scholar. Henry A. Cerbone from Albright was one of 32 students selected on Tuesday. Cerbone is a senior at Harvard at University and becomes the first West Virginian to be awarded this since 2004. Cerbone will graduate from...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Morgantown warming shelter online as temps fall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown is expanding the warming shelter heading into the winter. Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom announcing the warming shelter will be operating on a 24-hour basis throughout this winter and will include more services. Staffing is being ramped up, Bloom said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Body recovered from car in swampy area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The body of a man was found in a car that went over an embankment and into a swampy area near the intersection of Meadowbrook and Custer Hollow Roads. The discovery was made around 2 a.m. Monday. No names have been released and the investigation is...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Federal dollars to help WVU expand rural drug treatment program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Gun charge filed after incident in downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have charged a man after he pulled out a gun in a downtown Morgantown restaurant. Police were called to the Jimmy John’s at 3:19 a.m. Saturday after Joseph Coston, 22, allegedly pulled out a handgun and told employees he was looking for some guys.
MORGANTOWN, WV

