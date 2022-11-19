ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luther, OK

Luther kicks off celebrating small town music, food and of course PECANS

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 4 days ago

LUTHER, Okla ( KFOR ) – If you are looking for something to do with your loved ones…look no further!

The Luther Pecan Festival kicks off Sat. & Sun., Nov. 19 – 20, 2022, on Main Street and at the nearby Couch Pecan Orchard on Route 66 in Luther, Oklahoma .

This festival provides excellent outreach to celebrate small towns, agriculture, shopping local, and Route 66! Oklahomans love our festivals! The event brings together all of the best things of a festival – celebrating art, food, neighbors, music and of course, PECANS!

Get your holiday pecans and an early start on holiday shopping. Read the history of the Luther Pecan Festival here!

