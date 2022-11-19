ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WolverineDigest

ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season

Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State to wear special LeBron James brand cleats for The Game against Michigan

Ohio State will be wearing special cleats for the 2022 edition of The Game. With the Michigan Wolverines coming to town, the Buckeyes will be sporting LeBron James-brand cleats. The cleats are black with a scarlet Nike logo and scarlet accents. The tongue of the cleats features a black LeBron James-brand logo underneath the Ohio State logo.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair Boo Corrigan discusses why Ohio State, Michigan remain ahead of TCU

TCU has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 college football season. The Horned Frogs are currently 11-0 and will play for a Big 12 title. TCU is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a “win and in” spot, especially with Nos. 2 and 3 belonging to Week 13 opponents Ohio State and Michigan.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker says MSU unable to conduct full-contact practices for 4th straight week

Mel Tucker talked about how Michigan State is planning on preparing for its game with Penn State. This was revealed at Monday’s presser. Tucker stated that the Spartans will not be using pads at practice leading up to the matchup. This is the fourth straight week that Michigan State has not been able to do that. The Michigan State HC said that the team can’t afford to use pads at the moment.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Official location revealed for Michigan State-Rutgers hoops matchup

The location for a Michigan State vs. Rutgers hoops contest in February has been announced. After previous comments around the possibility of a neutral-site game, Rutgers has confirmed the agreement. According to press release, the Scarlet Knights will face the Spartans in Madison Square Garden on Feb. 4. That matchup...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game

Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Why The Game may only be a must-win for 1 of the teams

The Game always matters, but rarely have Michigan and Ohio State played for quite so many marbles. Saturday marks just the 3rd time ever that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet with both teams ranked in the top 3. The stakes are pretty obvious. The winner moves to 12-0 and...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State slammed for racial slur response

The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Want to see football history? Here’s what tickets cost for Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan and Ohio State matters every year. It just matters a little bit more this Saturday. In a rivalry that almost every year determines the Big Ten Championship, the 2022 edition of The Game takes on added historical significance. Both teams are 11-0 entering the Nov. 26 showdown for just the second time in series history, only matched by the famous No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of 2006.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss

Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan International Speedway set to shine as Nite Lites returns

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a race track turned holiday wonderland as the Brooklyn Organization Nite Lites is gearing up at the Michigan International Speedway for one of the largest light shows in the state. “We’re safe to say there are over a million lights in the show,” said the owner of Nite Lites, John […]
BROOKLYN, MI

