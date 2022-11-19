Mel Tucker talked about how Michigan State is planning on preparing for its game with Penn State. This was revealed at Monday’s presser. Tucker stated that the Spartans will not be using pads at practice leading up to the matchup. This is the fourth straight week that Michigan State has not been able to do that. The Michigan State HC said that the team can’t afford to use pads at the moment.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO