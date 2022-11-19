Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit shares thoughts on Michigan’s mindset, impact of Ohio State crowd on The Game
Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game this weekend. The ESPN College GameDay host played at Ohio State. Before last season, Ohio State had dominated the rivalry for most of the last decade. Michigan came out with the win last season, shifting the mindset of both teams in the heated rivalry.
ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season
Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day reflects on importance of The Game to Ohio State, recalls first press conference
With one of the greatest rivalries in sports comes hard work, respect and reflection. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day understands the magnitude of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry and reflected on what it means to him on Tuesday. “It’s one of the greatest rivalries there is in the country,” Day...
WTOL-TV
Blake Corum injury: Will the Michigan running back play against Ohio State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes have been dealing with a slew of injuries in the backfield this season. Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson have been missed multiple games dealing with injuries while two other running backs were lost for the season. But the biggest question at the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State to wear special LeBron James brand cleats for The Game against Michigan
Ohio State will be wearing special cleats for the 2022 edition of The Game. With the Michigan Wolverines coming to town, the Buckeyes will be sporting LeBron James-brand cleats. The cleats are black with a scarlet Nike logo and scarlet accents. The tongue of the cleats features a black LeBron James-brand logo underneath the Ohio State logo.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair Boo Corrigan discusses why Ohio State, Michigan remain ahead of TCU
TCU has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 college football season. The Horned Frogs are currently 11-0 and will play for a Big 12 title. TCU is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a “win and in” spot, especially with Nos. 2 and 3 belonging to Week 13 opponents Ohio State and Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker says MSU unable to conduct full-contact practices for 4th straight week
Mel Tucker talked about how Michigan State is planning on preparing for its game with Penn State. This was revealed at Monday’s presser. Tucker stated that the Spartans will not be using pads at practice leading up to the matchup. This is the fourth straight week that Michigan State has not been able to do that. The Michigan State HC said that the team can’t afford to use pads at the moment.
saturdaytradition.com
Official location revealed for Michigan State-Rutgers hoops matchup
The location for a Michigan State vs. Rutgers hoops contest in February has been announced. After previous comments around the possibility of a neutral-site game, Rutgers has confirmed the agreement. According to press release, the Scarlet Knights will face the Spartans in Madison Square Garden on Feb. 4. That matchup...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game
Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game
Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Why The Game may only be a must-win for 1 of the teams
The Game always matters, but rarely have Michigan and Ohio State played for quite so many marbles. Saturday marks just the 3rd time ever that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet with both teams ranked in the top 3. The stakes are pretty obvious. The winner moves to 12-0 and...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Will JJ McCarthy make Jim Harbaugh look like a genius -- or a fool -- in The Game?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. It’s The Game, and that can only mean 1 thing: This is why Jim Harbaugh chose JJ McCarthy as his Michigan quarterback 2 months ago. And this is where McCarthy makes Harbaugh look like a...
Ohio State slammed for racial slur response
The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Want to see football history? Here’s what tickets cost for Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan and Ohio State matters every year. It just matters a little bit more this Saturday. In a rivalry that almost every year determines the Big Ten Championship, the 2022 edition of The Game takes on added historical significance. Both teams are 11-0 entering the Nov. 26 showdown for just the second time in series history, only matched by the famous No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of 2006.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day notes 'a time and place' to address Jim Harbaugh's 3rd base comments from 2021
Ryan Day understands the historic rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan will always have some level of trash talk attached to it even between coaches. Last year, Michigan was able to pull off the upset after years of falling short and with that win, Jim Harbaugh had some commentary on Day’s situation as the Buckeye’s head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
The Game rivalry felt in Crisler Center for Michigan's hoops matchup vs. Ohio University
The college football season is flipping to Week 13 of the schedule. That means Rivalry Week is upon us, and all eyes will especially be on The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. That game will be a huge matchup between 11-0 football teams in Columbus. However, the rivalry made...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker notes how much Spartans have left to play for vs. Penn State
Mel Tucker knows that Michigan State is just one win away from becoming bowl eligible, but there’s something more important up for grabs on Saturday. The Land-Grant Trophy will once again be played for against Penn State. The Spartans took home the trophy last season with a 30-27 victory...
Detroit News
Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss
Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo addresses health of Jaden Akins heading into Phil Knight Invitational
Jaden Akins, sophomore guard, left during Michigan State’s 73-71 win against Villanova with a possible injury to his foot. It was the same foot he recently had surgery on in September which came from a stress reaction that he has rehabbed and recently returned from. Initially, Tom Izzo said...
Michigan International Speedway set to shine as Nite Lites returns
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a race track turned holiday wonderland as the Brooklyn Organization Nite Lites is gearing up at the Michigan International Speedway for one of the largest light shows in the state. “We’re safe to say there are over a million lights in the show,” said the owner of Nite Lites, John […]
