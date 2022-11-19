El Reno Public Schools says goodbye to a beloved student

EL RENO, Okla ( KFOR ) – El Reno school officials, students and friends are saying good-bye to a beloved student who they say was full of smiles, laughter and hugs!

Daniel Maifield, a seventh grader at Etta Dale, passed away on Wednesday. El Reno Public Schools posted on it’s social media platform that Daniel made a impact on the staff and students and will be greatly missed.

Services are being held today at 11:00 am at the El Reno High School auditorium.

No further details have been released from the school as this time.

