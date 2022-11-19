ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men’s basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State police said the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student was declared dead at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday following a shootout outside a dormitory at UNM’s Albuquerque campus. The 21-year-old student-athlete from New Mexico State was wounded in the shootout and was listed in stable condition at a hospital. New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu confirmed Sunday that “one of our student athletes is now in the hospital following an altercation on the UNM campus. “We also know that another person has lost their life following that altercation... Some of our athletics personnel stayed behind in Albuquerque to be with our student athlete,” Arvizu added in a letter to students, parents, employees, alumni and fans. “NMSU personnel have been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout.”

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO