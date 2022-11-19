FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers arrested a man after a standoff with police early Sunday morning. It started around 2:36 AM when Fort Wayne dispatch received a call from a woman saying she was in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend who had been drinking. She indicated that 30 minutes prior to the call, her boyfriend threatened to shoot her. Her boyfriend then went outside of the residence and shot his gun, went back inside the residence, and hit her. The woman went to a gas station that was close by and called the police.

