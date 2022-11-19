Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police bust ‘major’ motel drug pipeline
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a drug kingpin and his right-hand accomplice, the main operators of a major narcotic ring accused of supplying most of the hotels and motels throughout Allen County for several years, according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigators...
2 Anderson teens killed, 2 critically injured after crash with semi
Two teenagers from Anderson were killed and two others were critically injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi in northern Indiana over the weekend.
WTHR
Man charged in Indiana school bus crash wants bond reduced
WARSAW, Ind. — A truck driver, facing more than two dozen charges for ramming his semi into a school bus in northern Indiana, appeared in court Monday and requested a reduced bond. Victor Santos of Brooklyn, New York, made his first court appearance on Monday for the 26 charges...
abc57.com
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow County Park
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon that left one woman injured, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies...
‘This is what happens when you brake check people’: Fishers road rage shooting triggered by a honk, documents reveal
FISHERS, Ind. — According to court documents, all it took to set Trevor Dahl onto the path of violence was a honk. Dahl, 24, of Noblesville was arrested on Sunday in connection with last week’s road rage shooting in Fishers. Dahl faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. The […]
95.3 MNC
Woman, 30, shot at Ox Bow Park in Elkhart County
There is no immediate danger to the public. That’s the message from Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators after a woman was shot in Ox Bow Park. Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 when they found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
WNDU
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
WANE-TV
Police: Woman hit by debris after shots fired; 2 suspects at large
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A large police presence has gathered near the intersection of Holton Avenue and Colerick Street Monday night. Numerous police vehicles had a section of Holton Avenue near the intersection blocked off as officers investigated the scene. According to police, debris struck a woman after...
WANE-TV
2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
Ohio juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
wfft.com
Two dead, two injured in Huntington County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two people are dead and two are critically injured after authorities say their vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a commercial grain trailer in Huntington County Saturday morning,. Paramedics responded to State Road 124 and County Road 300 West at 8:03 a.m. The Huntington...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Penguin Point announces closure of Fort Wayne location, 6 others
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The last Penguin Point location in Fort Wayne has closed its doors for good, officials announced on social media Monday. In a Facebook post, the local eatery said the Fort Wayne location and the locations in Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Lusher, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw on Lake St. are closing effective immediately.
WOWO News
Early morning standoff ends with arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers arrested a man after a standoff with police early Sunday morning. It started around 2:36 AM when Fort Wayne dispatch received a call from a woman saying she was in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend who had been drinking. She indicated that 30 minutes prior to the call, her boyfriend threatened to shoot her. Her boyfriend then went outside of the residence and shot his gun, went back inside the residence, and hit her. The woman went to a gas station that was close by and called the police.
WANE-TV
Crews to work on road in front of Memorial Park in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews are working Tuesday on a main road that leads to downtown Fort Wayne, the city’s Traffic Engineering Department said. There will be lane restrictions on Washington Boulevard between Fairview and Glasgow avenues, around Memorial Park. Drivers headed toward downtown from Fort Wayne’s east side should be prepared for slower traffic, or find a different route that day.
Kokomo officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges were filed against Smith in September […]
What to expect during Tuesday's court hearing about sealed documents in the Delphi murders; Allen asks to be released
DELPHI, Ind. — Tuesday morning, the public may learn new details about the deaths of two Delphi teenagers and why police believe Richard Allen is responsible for their murders. A court hearing will determine whether important documents in the case will remain sealed or will be released for public viewing.
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
1017thepoint.com
DOG RESCUED AFTER FALLING THROUGH ICE ON RANDOLPH COUNTY POND
(Parker City, IN)--In Randolph County on Tuesday, first responders rescued a dog that had fallen through a thin layer of ice on a retention pond. It happened behind a dollar store in Parker City. Firefighters went into the water and pulled out the husky, which had fallen through and was holding itself up with its front legs while the rest of the dog was submerged. The dog was recovering at home last night. The dollar store provided a leash, a collar, and towels for the dog. (Photo: Parker City Volunteer Fire Department)
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
Comments / 0