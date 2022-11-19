Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Related
Hogs' Sam Pittman Right About Chaos, May Be Wrong on When
Exit interviews will be next Monday but social media may say more sooner.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman airs frustration after foul-filled loss to Creighton: 'Never seen anything like it'
Eric Musselman was visibly upset following Arkansas’ 90-87 loss to Creighton in the Maui Invitational, both in a post-game radio interview, and in the press conference with the media. Arkansas had 22 fouls compared with Creighton’s 16, and Arkansas at the foul line was 13-for-17, while Creighton was 21-for-29....
Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors
OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #9 Arkansas vs #15/17 San Diego State at Maui
Who: #9/9 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) vs #15/17 San Diego State Aztecs (4-1, 0-0 Mountain West) What: Maui Jim Maui Invitational third-place game. When: Wednesday – Nov. 23 – 5 pm (HT) / 9 pm (CT) Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center) How (to follow):. –...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Shipes Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
One day after playing her final match at Barnhill Arena, graduate middle blocker Tatum Shipes has been tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. The honor is Shipes’ first at Arkansas, the Hogs’ second weekly award this season, and the first Defensive Player of the Week...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas represented by Bailey & Freeman at SEC Career Tour
BIRMINGHAM – Razorbacks Christopher Bailey and Daszay Freeman will represent Arkansas athletics during the SEC Career Tour, which takes place November 29 through December 1 in Atlanta. Twenty-seven current and former Southeastern Conference student-athletes will participate in the seventh annual SEC Career Tour. This marks the sixth time student-athletes...
Nobody Played Defense, but Giving Up 703 Yards Interesting
Yeah, it may have been a blowout but Hogs' defense was dominated.
saturdaydownsouth.com
2 SEC linebackers named finalists for Butkus Award
The Butkus Award is given out every year to the nation’s best linebacker, and there are plenty of deserving candidates this season. On Tuesday, the award finalists were announced, and a pair of SEC standouts were included on the list of 5 star linebackers. As you can see below,...
Rebels Drop in SEC Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league’s power rankings after Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Lane Kiffin Breaking: Ole Miss Coach Leaving For Auburn?
Reports emerged on Monday that despite not having an official job offer, Kiffin intends to depart Oxford for The Plains.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Neighbors - What's Next?
Arkansas women’s basketball is a program on the rise. Need proof? Look no further than all the things Mike Neighbors has accomplished as he begins Year 6 at the helm of the Razorbacks. There were those two top-five wins over UConn and Baylor — two of the four such...
Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin Were Never A Long-Term Marriage
Lane Kiffin's reported move to Auburn might be a questionable one, but it was only a matter of time before he left.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Importance of What Cameras Caught Sam Pittman Confiding to Bumper Pool
FAYETTEVILLE — Even with temperatures dipping below freezing Saturday night, it would be impossible to draw up a better Senior Day for Arkansas football. The Razorbacks sent their 22 seniors out in style, crushing No. 14 Ole Miss 42-27 in a game that really wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas alum Amon Kemboi joins professional track club
Arkansas graduate Amon Kemboi, who earned six All-America honors as a Razorback, announced he has joined the professional group coached by UA alum Alistair Cragg in North Carolina. Kemboi is among four post-collegiate signings this year for Puma Elite Running as he joins Ehab El-Sandali (Iona), Jess Lawson (Stanford), and...
Yardbarker
Kentucky's Mark Stoops Signs Extension; Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Next?
Even after a blowout loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night, rumors about Lane Kiffin's future with the Ole Miss Rebels continue to swirl. Will Lane Kiffin take the open head coaching position with the Auburn Tigers, or will he sign a contract extension offered by Ole Miss last week? Or is there more negotiating to be done?
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hot Shooting Pushes Razorbacks Past Trojans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball (5-0) shot 63 percent from the field at Little Rock on Sunday afternoon to handle the Trojans (1-2), 93-49. The Razorbacks went 30-for-48 from the field, 10-for-19 from beyond the arc, to put up a season-high 93 points. Four Razorbacks reached double digits in scoring, while all 12 Razorbacks saw time on the court. Chrissy Carr paced the team with a season-high 22 points off 7-of-10 shooting from the field to help Arkansas remain a perfect 5-0 on the year and 3-0 in the state.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
De Filippo Earns National Player of the Week Honors
FAYETTEVILLE – Senior forward Jessica De Filippo was named National Player of the Week by Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News for her performance in the second and third rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Quebec native notched a goal and assist in the second-round match with 6-seed...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 184: Mike Neighbors - What's Next?
Arkansas women’s basketball is a program on the rise. Need proof? Look no further than all the things Mike Neighbors has accomplished as he begins Year 6 at the helm of the Razorbacks. There were those two top-five wins over UConn and Baylor — two of the four such wins in program history. But he’s also one of three coaches in program history to lead the Hogs to four-straight winning seasons. That success is largely driven by Neighbors’ unique approach to coaching. He’s always coming up with new ideas to challenge the norms. And as more and more top talent joins the Razorback program, fans are beginning to catch a glimpse of what’s to come.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#9 Arkansas Dunks Louisville
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Arkansas (4-0) did not give Louisville (0-4) an inch during a dominating defensive second half, turning an eight-point halftime lead into a 26-point, 80-54 victory in the opening round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Anthony Black led the Razorback by scoring a career-high 26 points...
KHBS
Bentonville Tigers to play in Arkansas 7A high school football semifinals
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Tigers football team has advanced to the Arkansas 7A semifinals. Bentonville will host Cabot at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Conway will play at Bryant at the same time in the other semifinal game. The two winners will play at 6:30 p.m....
Comments / 0