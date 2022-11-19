ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

WREG

Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors

OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
OXFORD, MS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

MBB Preview: #9 Arkansas vs #15/17 San Diego State at Maui

Who: #9/9 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1, 0-0 SEC) vs #15/17 San Diego State Aztecs (4-1, 0-0 Mountain West) What: Maui Jim Maui Invitational third-place game. When: Wednesday – Nov. 23 – 5 pm (HT) / 9 pm (CT) Where: Lahaina, Hawai’i (Lahaina Civic Center) How (to follow):. –...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Shipes Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

One day after playing her final match at Barnhill Arena, graduate middle blocker Tatum Shipes has been tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. The honor is Shipes’ first at Arkansas, the Hogs’ second weekly award this season, and the first Defensive Player of the Week...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas represented by Bailey & Freeman at SEC Career Tour

BIRMINGHAM – Razorbacks Christopher Bailey and Daszay Freeman will represent Arkansas athletics during the SEC Career Tour, which takes place November 29 through December 1 in Atlanta. Twenty-seven current and former Southeastern Conference student-athletes will participate in the seventh annual SEC Career Tour. This marks the sixth time student-athletes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

2 SEC linebackers named finalists for Butkus Award

The Butkus Award is given out every year to the nation’s best linebacker, and there are plenty of deserving candidates this season. On Tuesday, the award finalists were announced, and a pair of SEC standouts were included on the list of 5 star linebackers. As you can see below,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Neighbors - What's Next?

Arkansas women’s basketball is a program on the rise. Need proof? Look no further than all the things Mike Neighbors has accomplished as he begins Year 6 at the helm of the Razorbacks. There were those two top-five wins over UConn and Baylor — two of the four such...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas alum Amon Kemboi joins professional track club

Arkansas graduate Amon Kemboi, who earned six All-America honors as a Razorback, announced he has joined the professional group coached by UA alum Alistair Cragg in North Carolina. Kemboi is among four post-collegiate signings this year for Puma Elite Running as he joins Ehab El-Sandali (Iona), Jess Lawson (Stanford), and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Yardbarker

Kentucky's Mark Stoops Signs Extension; Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Next?

Even after a blowout loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night, rumors about Lane Kiffin's future with the Ole Miss Rebels continue to swirl. Will Lane Kiffin take the open head coaching position with the Auburn Tigers, or will he sign a contract extension offered by Ole Miss last week? Or is there more negotiating to be done?
OXFORD, MS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hot Shooting Pushes Razorbacks Past Trojans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball (5-0) shot 63 percent from the field at Little Rock on Sunday afternoon to handle the Trojans (1-2), 93-49. The Razorbacks went 30-for-48 from the field, 10-for-19 from beyond the arc, to put up a season-high 93 points. Four Razorbacks reached double digits in scoring, while all 12 Razorbacks saw time on the court. Chrissy Carr paced the team with a season-high 22 points off 7-of-10 shooting from the field to help Arkansas remain a perfect 5-0 on the year and 3-0 in the state.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

De Filippo Earns National Player of the Week Honors

FAYETTEVILLE – Senior forward Jessica De Filippo was named National Player of the Week by Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News for her performance in the second and third rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Quebec native notched a goal and assist in the second-round match with 6-seed...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 184: Mike Neighbors - What's Next?

Arkansas women’s basketball is a program on the rise. Need proof? Look no further than all the things Mike Neighbors has accomplished as he begins Year 6 at the helm of the Razorbacks. There were those two top-five wins over UConn and Baylor — two of the four such wins in program history. But he’s also one of three coaches in program history to lead the Hogs to four-straight winning seasons. That success is largely driven by Neighbors’ unique approach to coaching. He’s always coming up with new ideas to challenge the norms. And as more and more top talent joins the Razorback program, fans are beginning to catch a glimpse of what’s to come.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

#9 Arkansas Dunks Louisville

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Arkansas (4-0) did not give Louisville (0-4) an inch during a dominating defensive second half, turning an eight-point halftime lead into a 26-point, 80-54 victory in the opening round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Anthony Black led the Razorback by scoring a career-high 26 points...
LAHAINA, HI

