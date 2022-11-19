Arkansas women’s basketball is a program on the rise. Need proof? Look no further than all the things Mike Neighbors has accomplished as he begins Year 6 at the helm of the Razorbacks. There were those two top-five wins over UConn and Baylor — two of the four such wins in program history. But he’s also one of three coaches in program history to lead the Hogs to four-straight winning seasons. That success is largely driven by Neighbors’ unique approach to coaching. He’s always coming up with new ideas to challenge the norms. And as more and more top talent joins the Razorback program, fans are beginning to catch a glimpse of what’s to come.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO