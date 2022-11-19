ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record

Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of 2022 Iowa-Nebraska Heroes Game

ESPN’s FPI is predicting all the action of Week 13 across college football. In the B1G, that includes a Black Friday matchup between Iowa and Nebraska. The season-ending Heroes Game will be played in Iowa City this time around, and the Huskers are trying to snap a particularly brutal skid. Nebraska has lost 7 straight to Kirk Ferentz and Iowa with the Hawkeyes winning 8 of the last 9 matchups overall.
IOWA CITY, IA

