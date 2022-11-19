Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Colton Feist addresses factors contributing to pending decision on remaining eligibility at Nebraska
Colton Feist might not have a lot of time left with Nebraska. He talked about what factors are playing into his potential return at Tuesday’s presser. Feist has played in 12 games for Nebraska throughout his career. This season he has 44 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
saturdaytradition.com
Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record
Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa to honor former assistant coach with helmet decal in Friday’s Heroes Game against Nebraska
Iowa will honor its legendary former defensive coordinator Bill Brashier with a special decal on its helmets on Friday against Nebraska. The helmets will include a “BB” decal, honor Brashier, who died at 93 earlier this month. Brashier first joined Iowa in 1978 in the Hayden Frye era....
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pac-12 coach, rumored Husker candidate, receives contract extension
Washington and head coach Kalen DeBoer have reached an extension through 2028, the program announced Tuesday. DeBoer, who is in his first year with the Huskies, was reportedly a top candidate for the Nebraska head coaching job. DeBoer made it clear Tuesday that he is going nowhere. “My family and...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals key characteristic needed for next HC at Nebraska
Mickey Joseph discussed some things that he has learned from his time as interim HC at Nebraska. This was all talked about at the team’s weekly presser on Tuesday. Joseph emphasized how important it is for a coach at Nebraska to learn how to adapt to the B1G. This...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph details what's in store for Nebraska following season finale vs. Iowa
Mickey Joseph knows as the interim head coach that changes are coming for the Nebraska program and he has done what he could to help keep the Huskers focused this year after Scott Frost was let go. So far this season, Joseph is 2-6 with wins over Rutgers and Indiana.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz confirms pair of key offensive players unlikely to play against Nebraska
Kirk Ferentz said that he doesn’t expect several key players to play in Iowa’s game against Nebraska on Friday. Ferentz said tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum are unlikely to play on Friday. Both players left the Hawkeyes’ game against Minnesota early last week. The...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of 2022 Iowa-Nebraska Heroes Game
ESPN’s FPI is predicting all the action of Week 13 across college football. In the B1G, that includes a Black Friday matchup between Iowa and Nebraska. The season-ending Heroes Game will be played in Iowa City this time around, and the Huskers are trying to snap a particularly brutal skid. Nebraska has lost 7 straight to Kirk Ferentz and Iowa with the Hawkeyes winning 8 of the last 9 matchups overall.
Comments / 0