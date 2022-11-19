Read full article on original website
Angela Wright-Wheat
3d ago
Even though he was a Murderer he was still a child of GOD and him dying just like the families life he broke, someone will mourn his passing, my son was shot and murdered by 2 police officer I don't hold all police officers accountable and if those 2 officers were to die I know someone would mourn them and I would pray that they found GOD too before they passed away. why can't others have as much compassion and empathy as I??? R.I.P.
KETV.com
Omaha Family Dollar robbed Tuesday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A man robbed a Family Dollar in Omaha Tuesday night near Fontenelle Boulevard and Ames Avenue. Police arrived at the scene around 6:17 p.m. Officers said witnesses helped them identify the suspect vehicle, which they found. Investigators did not say whether they made any arrests, but...
klkntv.com
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Corrections said an inmate went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Saturday. Devante Prusia disappeared while he was supposed to be at work during an approved release. He removed his monitoring device, but officials did not say where the device...
WOWT
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement in Kansas say the search of a home there is tied to the case of a missing woman in Douglas County. Topeka Police told our sister station there that they had executed a search warrant on a local residence early Tuesday morning. They would not share any further information about the search with 6 News.
klkntv.com
Former Nebraska prosecutor pleads guilty to violating rights of his romantic rival
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Dodge County official has pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a man who was dating his wife throughout 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday. Under the plea, 47-year-old Oliver Glass of Fremont was charged with conspiracy to commit deprivation...
KSNB Local4
San Francisco man sentenced to 13 years for transporting drugs in central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A San Francisco man is the second of three to be sentenced in a drug distribution case. According to officials, 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno was sentenced by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 13 years following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Jiminez-Noveno will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party
OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Former Dodge County attorney pleads guilty to federal crime
The court documents say in March of 2020, Glass began to harass and intimidate a man dating his ex-wife.
WOWT
Omaha inmate goes missing from correctional facility less than 1 week before parole hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha inmate is missing from a community correctional facility. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Devante Prusia disappeared Saturday while he was supposed to be at his job in the community. The Omaha Community Correctional Facility has a lower custody level. Inmates are...
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
klkntv.com
Nebraska hunter injured after being accidentally shot in Red Willow County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured Sunday when he was accidentally shot while hunting, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. He was shot by a 54-year-old male who had been following him up an embankment around 5 p.m. in Red Willow County. The...
WOWT
Arrest made in connection with Omaha parking garage shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a downtown parking garage earlier this month that left two teens injured. OPD said Tuesday that Ronniel Wells, 22, was arrested and booked into Douglas County Corrections on Monday. He’s facing charges of two counts of...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man deemed a career offender gets 19 years on drug charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for 19 year following his conviction for distribution of methamphetamine of 50 grams or more. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard handed down the sentence to 24-year-old Austin Kober. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender.
News Channel Nebraska
Ex-attorney from Fremont pleads guilty to civil rights violation
FREMONT, Neb. -- A former Dodge County Attorney from Fremont has pleaded guilty in a civil rights violation case. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 47-year-old Oliver Glass, of Fremont, pleaded guilty to a Criminal Information charging him with conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law. Officials...
WOWT
Two victims in Omaha house party shooting are now suspects
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New details on the mass shooting a week ago in Omaha that sent eight people to the hospital. Some of the initial victims are now in police custody. Recently filed court documents give a clearer idea of what took place at a home on the corner of 34th and Ames on Nov. 13.
iheart.com
Arrest Made In Omaha Double Assault
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on November 9th in downtown Omaha. They say investigators have arrested 22-year old Ronniel Wells in connection with the shooting at 1705 Douglas Street. Officers booked Wells into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of...
klkntv.com
Multiple drive-by shootings reported in Lincoln Tuesday morning
UPDATE, 6:15 a.m. — Lincoln Police have confirmed they’re also investigating a third drive-by shooting that happened even earlier Tuesday morning. We’re told shots were fired near the 2800 block of D Street, around 12:30 a.m. That’s just north of Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Police tell...
klkntv.com
48-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, authorities said. Antoine Young, 48, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. But his cause of death has not been determined. Young was serving a life sentence...
nwestiowa.com
Omaha man charged for child endangerment
SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman from Iowa receives sentence for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman will serve over five years in prison after a meth-related sentence. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Alicia Faye Rogers, of Riverton, Iowa, was sentenced on Friday for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She will be in prison for 63 months and will have a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
