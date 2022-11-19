ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Thanksgiving Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona

With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. City administrative offices and operations will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community

Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
knau.org

Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1

Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Jeff Bezos foundation awards $2.5M grant to Flagstaff Shelter Services

Flagstaff Shelter Services has received a $2.5 million grant from a foundation started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. It marks the largest private gift that the local nonprofit, which serves those experiencing homelessness, has ever received. The Day 1 Families Fund was founded in 2018 and benefits groups that work...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy