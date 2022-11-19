Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Thanksgiving Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. City administrative offices and operations will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving...
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
SignalsAZ
Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community
Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
SignalsAZ
Thanksgiving Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
knau.org
Jeff Bezos foundation awards $2.5M grant to Flagstaff Shelter Services
Flagstaff Shelter Services has received a $2.5 million grant from a foundation started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. It marks the largest private gift that the local nonprofit, which serves those experiencing homelessness, has ever received. The Day 1 Families Fund was founded in 2018 and benefits groups that work...
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Recovers Stolen Military Equipment, Asks Public’s Help Locating Suspect
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives, working with US Army Criminal Investigators have made several arrests in the July theft of a 31-foot flatbed trailer carrying a container of US Military equipment. On June 29, 2022, the driver of the truck pulling the flatbed trailer experienced engine problems while enroute...
