Bedford, VA

WSLS

Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buildings destroyed in Bedford County fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two structures and their contents were destroyed in a fire in Bedford County Sunday night. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gardner Farm Road along with crews from Moneta, Forest and Bedford County. They found both structures, used for agricultural purposes, engulfed in flames.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Homes threatened after brush fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said they were dispatched for a brush fire in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County at around 5:34 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say it happened in the 7000 block of Mt. Chestnut Road. Officials say upon arrival, units...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal accident on West Main St./US 460

(from Roanoke County PD) On Tuesday November 22 at 3:40pm, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Thompson was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. As the motorcycle approached slower traffic, it rear ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Mr. Thompson was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

72-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County Police. Police say the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. when a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 72-year-old James Thompson, was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of West Main Street.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Congestion cleared on I-81 south: Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports congestion on Interstate 81 south around the construction zone at mile marker 137 in Roanoke County. According to VDOT, traffic is backed up along interstate 81 south for approximately four and a-half miles. Drivers traveling this route...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. crash along I-581N cleared

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-581N is causing delays and has closed the right lane and shoulder. The crash was at mile marker 6, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Missing women from Altavista found

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.
ALTAVISTA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Nelson County man found safe

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man reported missing Monday. Ricardo J. “Rico” Berry was seen leaving his home on Front Street...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bodies were found in a home in Lansdowne Park in northwest Roanoke Monday afternoon. Roanoke Police responded about 4:45 p.m. for a wellness check and found the bodies, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment Authority (RRHA), which is working with police on the investigation.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
wakg.com

Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested

A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
GRETNA, VA
WSET

Woman who robbed Fort Hill Mart arrested after police chase: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A caller on Tuesday morning at the Fort Hill Mart told police a woman had just assaulted the clerk and stole the cash register, fleeing in the direction of Downtown Lynchburg in a maroon sedan, police said. Around 8:30 a.m. the Lynchburg Police Department arrived...
LYNCHBURG, VA

