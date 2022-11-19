Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears Town
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one death
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TV
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on Saturday
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco Bell
WSLS
Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
WDBJ7.com
Buildings destroyed in Bedford County fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two structures and their contents were destroyed in a fire in Bedford County Sunday night. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gardner Farm Road along with crews from Moneta, Forest and Bedford County. They found both structures, used for agricultural purposes, engulfed in flames.
WSLS
Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
WSLS
Homes threatened after brush fire in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said they were dispatched for a brush fire in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County at around 5:34 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say it happened in the 7000 block of Mt. Chestnut Road. Officials say upon arrival, units...
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident on West Main St./US 460
(from Roanoke County PD) On Tuesday November 22 at 3:40pm, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Thompson was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. As the motorcycle approached slower traffic, it rear ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Mr. Thompson was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
WSLS
72-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County Police. Police say the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. when a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 72-year-old James Thompson, was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of West Main Street.
WSET
Have you seen them? Danville Police Department seeking to identify individuals
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is requesting the public's help in identifying individuals who may have information about a crime. Police are asking everyone to take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize. "Take no...
wfxrtv.com
Congestion cleared on I-81 south: Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports congestion on Interstate 81 south around the construction zone at mile marker 137 in Roanoke County. According to VDOT, traffic is backed up along interstate 81 south for approximately four and a-half miles. Drivers traveling this route...
Danville Firefighters still fighting debris fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard
UPDATE 11/19 11:54 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says the debris on fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard is not hazardous but people may still see and smell smoke on Saturday. Firefighters say no buildings are involved and a large number of wood products are still on fire. Crews were on the scene all night to […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash along I-581N cleared
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-581N is causing delays and has closed the right lane and shoulder. The crash was at mile marker 6, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Missing women from Altavista found
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.
WDBJ7.com
Missing Nelson County man found safe
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the missing man has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man reported missing Monday. Ricardo J. “Rico” Berry was seen leaving his home on Front Street...
WDBJ7.com
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bodies were found in a home in Lansdowne Park in northwest Roanoke Monday afternoon. Roanoke Police responded about 4:45 p.m. for a wellness check and found the bodies, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment Authority (RRHA), which is working with police on the investigation.
WDBJ7.com
Western Virginia Water Authority working to reduce compound chemical found in Spring Hollow reservoir
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Western Virginia Water Authority is working to reduce the amount of a chemical compound, hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, in the Spring Hollow reservoir. At Monday’s Roanoke City Council meeting, the executive director of the water authority said the department is increasing water testing and sampling at...
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one death
A single-vehicle accident in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW in Roanoke led to a power outage but the power has now been restored. Roanoke City Police are investigating the crash that happened early Sunday morning. WDBJ 7 reports that police were notified by the Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.
WSET
Sovah Health Warns Parents of Signs of Opioid Addiction in Children
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — Sovah Health wants parents to be armed with information so you can know what signs of opioid addiction look like. Emily talked to the experts about what to look out for and the resources to get those impacted help.
WSLS
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with robbery at Lynchburg convenience store
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 34-year-old woman is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a cash register and assaulting a clerk at the Fort Hill Mart Tuesday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say they received a report of the robbery shortly after 8:30 a.m. and were told...
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
wakg.com
Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested
A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
WSET
Woman who robbed Fort Hill Mart arrested after police chase: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A caller on Tuesday morning at the Fort Hill Mart told police a woman had just assaulted the clerk and stole the cash register, fleeing in the direction of Downtown Lynchburg in a maroon sedan, police said. Around 8:30 a.m. the Lynchburg Police Department arrived...
