Florissant, MO

KMOV

Man dies after shooting in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 30s died after being found shot at a downtown St. Louis apartment building. Witnesses told police they several people exchanged gunshots in the 800 block of Olive Street just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the exterior vestibule of the Arcade Apartments on the 8th Street side of the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man dies after being found shot in parking lot of North City tire shop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after he was found shot in the parking lot of a tire shop in North City Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man in his 30s was found wounded in the parking lot of Mitchell Tire Repair at the intersection of Harney and Union just after 5 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Man hit by car and killed while walking near an exit ramp

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night in St. Louis City. Police say the man was struck while he was walking on 14th Street near the exit ramp from Eastbound 64. Officers say the driver fled the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man dies after double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died at an area hospital after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman dies following crash near Mercy Hospital Jefferson

Janet S. Hayes, 73, of Festus died Nov. 17 following a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 61 and Beth Drive not far from Mercy Hospital Jefferson south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 11:50 a.m., Hayes was driving a westbound 2007 Nissan Versa and after stopping at...
FESTUS, MO
abc17news.com

Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City to hold town hall with finalists for police chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City will be holding a town hall in December with the finalists for the police chief job. The town hall will be held at Vashon High School on December 6 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can select which topics they would like to see covered at the town hall by clicking here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

St. Louis police say 3-year-old shot himself in the eye

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis Police say a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after shooting himself in the eye. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators are looking into possible charges of endangering the welfare of a child after the Saturday afternoon shooting in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Man accused of killing Metro East officer on bridge to St. Louis will represent himself

EDWARDSVILLE — A man accused of striking and killing a Metro East police officer during a chase will act as his own attorney in a murder trial set for next month. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, is accused of speeding away from police at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, before hitting Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. on the McKinley Bridge connecting St. Louis and Illinois.
FLORISSANT, MO

