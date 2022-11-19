Read full article on original website
KSDK
South St. Louis crash kills 2, leaves another injured Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS — Two people died and one person was injured in a crash late Tuesday night in south St. Louis. St. Louis police originally reported three people were killed in the crash. In a later report, police said two people died. The traffic incident involving two vehicles happened...
KMOV
Man dies after shooting in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 30s died after being found shot at a downtown St. Louis apartment building. Witnesses told police they several people exchanged gunshots in the 800 block of Olive Street just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the exterior vestibule of the Arcade Apartments on the 8th Street side of the building.
KMOV
Man dies after being found shot in parking lot of North City tire shop
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after he was found shot in the parking lot of a tire shop in North City Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man in his 30s was found wounded in the parking lot of Mitchell Tire Repair at the intersection of Harney and Union just after 5 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
KMOV
Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.
KMOV
Man hit by car and killed while walking near an exit ramp
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night in St. Louis City. Police say the man was struck while he was walking on 14th Street near the exit ramp from Eastbound 64. Officers say the driver fled the scene.
Man dies after double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at an area hospital after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.
Three people dead in separate crashes
Three people are dead after two separate accidents overnight.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman dies following crash near Mercy Hospital Jefferson
Janet S. Hayes, 73, of Festus died Nov. 17 following a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 61 and Beth Drive not far from Mercy Hospital Jefferson south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 11:50 a.m., Hayes was driving a westbound 2007 Nissan Versa and after stopping at...
Elderly Belleville couple waiting years on city to fix sinkhole problem
A homeowner in Belleville never dreamed he’d be dealing with such a problem at 86 years old.
St. Louis man sentenced to prison for 2021 carjacking of mother, baby
ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for carjacking a woman and her baby at gunpoint in St. Louis last year. Bryant Carless, now 32, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 11 years in prison by U.S. District Judge John Ross, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a news release.
2 dispatchers staffed all of SLMPD police traffic at one point this weekend
ST. LOUIS — A move by St. Louis 911 leaders to cover staffing shortages is drawing concerns from union representatives. An email went out this weekend explaining, that "due to extreme staffing issues" the police traffic for Districts 1-3 would be covered by one dispatcher with another working Districts 4-6.
abc17news.com
Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
2 18-year-olds, juveniles arrested in Shiloh car theft
The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office has charged two 18-year-olds for allegedly stealing a car earlier this month with a pair of juveniles.
KSDK
Fatal plane crash in Freeburg leaves couple dead
Residents in Freeburg are coping with their loss. The NTSB continues to investigate Monday.
Student responsible for Marquette High School threat identified by police
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A student responsible for a threat at Marquette High School last week has been identified, according to the Chesterfield Police Department. The department announced the update on social media Tuesday afternoon. “This identification was made possible due to the wonderful relationship our department share with the...
KMOV
St. Louis City to hold town hall with finalists for police chief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City will be holding a town hall in December with the finalists for the police chief job. The town hall will be held at Vashon High School on December 6 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can select which topics they would like to see covered at the town hall by clicking here.
KYTV
St. Louis police say 3-year-old shot himself in the eye
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis Police say a 3-year-old boy was in critical condition after shooting himself in the eye. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators are looking into possible charges of endangering the welfare of a child after the Saturday afternoon shooting in the Benton Park West neighborhood of St. Louis.
KMOV
Police: Man killed in carjacking attempt after trying to cross I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after bailing from a stolen vehicle and trying to cross I-70. According to authorities, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 after he bailed from the vehicle he stole. He was pronounced dead on the scene. This...
KSDK
People in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood speak out after ongoing crime
ST. LOUIS — Six months ago, Rachelle White moved back into the Mark Twain neighborhood with her kids. "It was very quiet back then. I lived here 10 years ago," White said. The north side mom now sees a much different picture. "It's very unsettling. I have children. I...
starvedrock.media
Man accused of killing Metro East officer on bridge to St. Louis will represent himself
EDWARDSVILLE — A man accused of striking and killing a Metro East police officer during a chase will act as his own attorney in a murder trial set for next month. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, is accused of speeding away from police at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, before hitting Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. on the McKinley Bridge connecting St. Louis and Illinois.
