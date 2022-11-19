ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

What to Expect: Indiana vs. Little Rock

Indiana’s second opponent in the three-game Hoosier Classic is Little Rock. The Trojans are 2-3 and beat Indiana’s Friday opponent, Jackson State, on Sunday. Wednesday’s game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. ET tip on BTN:. There will be no Thanksgiving break for Indiana basketball as the...
Indiana’s depth shines in 30-point win over Miami (OH)

Indiana’s Sunday evening game against Miami University (OH) was generally regarded as one of the easier games on Indiana’s non-conference slate since the schedule was announced. The most challenging part of the game was that it would come 48 hours after Indiana faced Xavier, which would be the...
Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Miami (OH)

INDIANAPOLIS – Check out 43 photos by Jamie Owens from Indiana’s 86-56 win against Miami (OH) on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Purchase prints from J. Scott Photography. Filed to: Miami Ohio Redhawks.
Indiana moves up to No. 11 in latest Associated Press top 25 poll

Indiana’s win at Xavier helped the Hoosiers move up in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday afternoon. After moving up one spot from No. 13 to No. 12 last week, Indiana is now No. 11 in the latest Associated Press rankings. The Hoosiers beat Xavier and...
