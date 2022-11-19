ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans, CO

1310kfka.com

Greeley man on parole sentenced to life in fatal Evans motel shooting

A Greeley man was sentenced to life in prison for a murder at an Evans motel. Joseph Gonzalez, 31, was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Abdul Jefferies. Jefferies was shot multiple times, including twice in the head, at the Rodeway Inn on 8th Avenue in 2020. His body was found on a motel balcony. Gonzales was out on parole for just six months when he killed Jefferies. He pleaded guilty in 2012 to attempted murder and served eight years of his 12-year sentence.
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

Club Q shooting suspect is nonbinary, attorney says

An attorney for suspect Anderson Aldrich said in a court filing Tuesday that Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. Matt Mauro reports. Club Q shooting suspect is nonbinary, attorney says. An attorney for suspect Anderson Aldrich said in a court filing Tuesday that Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested for robbing Evans convenience store at gunpoint

A man has been accused of robbing a convenience store in Evans at gunpoint. Police said 24-year-old Edward Course entered the Kum & Go convenience store on 37th Street, wearing a ski mask with a gun in his hand, demanding cash and cigarettes; he got what he wanted fled on foot. He was found near the store and arrested. Course faces charges of aggravated robbery and menacing.
EVANS, CO
9NEWS

Man dies after shooting in west Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) was investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening in the 100 block of North Osceola Street in west Denver. Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital, DPD said in an update Monday morning.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Armed woman arrested after standoff in vehicle in Fort Collins

A woman was arrested after a standoff in Fort Collins. Police said Debra Marshall-Passero, who was armed with a knife, barricaded herself inside her vehicle on Golden Eagle Drive Saturday morning after police tried to arrest her on outstanding warrants. Police say she was smoking illegal drugs inside the vehicle. The SWAT team got her to peacefully surrender after about two-and-a-half hours. She faces charges of felony menacing, drug possession, obstruction, and resisting arrest.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

9th suspect in custody following light rail assault in Lakewood

Reverend Joella Roberts never thought that when she brought her nieces to Colorado to escape a dangerous situation that she would be bringing them more trouble, but a few weeks ago their lives took a dramatic turn. Roberts says her niece came home later than usual from school and was visibly upset. She told her a group of boys they know, who attend Longview High School, brutally beat a man on the light rail they take to get home.   "This gentleman asked them to stop swearing in front of a baby," Roberts said. Her nieces got off of the train and stayed...
LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested in Fort Collins bank robbery

A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Fort Collins bank. Police were called to the 1800 block of North College Avenue at lunchtime Friday, where they said David O’Brien of Fort Collins held up the bank, armed with a knife. O’Brien was still inside the bank when police arrived. He was handcuffed and charged with aggravated robbery, felony menacing, and theft. No one was hurt in the robbery.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Fort Morgan police need help identifying a person of interest in shooting

Fort Morgan police are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest in a shooting that happened on Monday. The gunfire happened after an argument inside the Note Bar near East Railroad Avenue and Main Street. Investigators said one man left the bar and then returned and started firing. No one was hit.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Morgan Police Department. 
FORT MORGAN, CO
The Longmont Leader

Coroner IDs man found dead in vehicle on Saturday

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is investigating a man’s death after he was found in his vehicle on Saturday in Longmont. According to Longmont police, an officer was patrolling near 110 S. Martin St. when the officer observed a security gate to a Longmont City Service Center, the CNG Fueling Center, was either open or missing.
LONGMONT, CO

