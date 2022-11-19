Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Related
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey Murder
The Ramsey Family(Ryan Parker/They Hollywood Reporter) Recently, a task force in Colorado announced that they are relaunching an investigation into the murder of JonBenet Ramsey. Now, a father in Colorado claims that the police missed their opportunity to catch JonBenet Ramsey’s killer.
Man arrested in Fort Collins shooting after chasing person with machete
One person has been arrested in connection with a September shooting in Old Town Fort Collins after initiating a fight and chasing another man with a machete.
1310kfka.com
Greeley man on parole sentenced to life in fatal Evans motel shooting
A Greeley man was sentenced to life in prison for a murder at an Evans motel. Joseph Gonzalez, 31, was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Abdul Jefferies. Jefferies was shot multiple times, including twice in the head, at the Rodeway Inn on 8th Avenue in 2020. His body was found on a motel balcony. Gonzales was out on parole for just six months when he killed Jefferies. He pleaded guilty in 2012 to attempted murder and served eight years of his 12-year sentence.
KDVR.com
Club Q shooting suspect is nonbinary, attorney says
An attorney for suspect Anderson Aldrich said in a court filing Tuesday that Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. Matt Mauro reports. Club Q shooting suspect is nonbinary, attorney says. An attorney for suspect Anderson Aldrich said in a court filing Tuesday that Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them...
1 shot on I-25 in Northglenn
Police say a person was shot and wounded on Interstate 25 Tuesday night in Northglenn.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested for robbing Evans convenience store at gunpoint
A man has been accused of robbing a convenience store in Evans at gunpoint. Police said 24-year-old Edward Course entered the Kum & Go convenience store on 37th Street, wearing a ski mask with a gun in his hand, demanding cash and cigarettes; he got what he wanted fled on foot. He was found near the store and arrested. Course faces charges of aggravated robbery and menacing.
Loveland couple arrested after allegedly breaking into home Tuesday morning
A Loveland couple was arrested for breaking into a home early Tuesday morning, according to the city's police department.
Man dies after shooting in west Denver
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) was investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening in the 100 block of North Osceola Street in west Denver. Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital, DPD said in an update Monday morning.
cpr.org
Warrant clearing offers fresh starts for people with old skeletons in the criminal justice system
Anthony Marin was wanted on a felony warrant and drove all night from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to turn himself in at the Jefferson County courthouse. Yet when he arrived, Marin, exhausted from the road trip and accompanied by his elderly father, wasn’t arrested. Instead, on a recent Saturday in...
Man dead after attempting to elude Larimer County sheriff's deputies
Larimer County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man early Monday after a vehicle chase that ended just south of the Budweiser Events Center off I-25 and Crossroads Boulevard, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
After pleading guilty to animal abuse, Colorado man sentenced to prison
A Boulder County man accused of abusing his girlfriend's cats and dog was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a charge of cruelty to animals.
1310kfka.com
Armed woman arrested after standoff in vehicle in Fort Collins
A woman was arrested after a standoff in Fort Collins. Police said Debra Marshall-Passero, who was armed with a knife, barricaded herself inside her vehicle on Golden Eagle Drive Saturday morning after police tried to arrest her on outstanding warrants. Police say she was smoking illegal drugs inside the vehicle. The SWAT team got her to peacefully surrender after about two-and-a-half hours. She faces charges of felony menacing, drug possession, obstruction, and resisting arrest.
9th suspect in custody following light rail assault in Lakewood
Reverend Joella Roberts never thought that when she brought her nieces to Colorado to escape a dangerous situation that she would be bringing them more trouble, but a few weeks ago their lives took a dramatic turn. Roberts says her niece came home later than usual from school and was visibly upset. She told her a group of boys they know, who attend Longview High School, brutally beat a man on the light rail they take to get home. "This gentleman asked them to stop swearing in front of a baby," Roberts said. Her nieces got off of the train and stayed...
1310kfka.com
Man arrested in Fort Collins bank robbery
A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Fort Collins bank. Police were called to the 1800 block of North College Avenue at lunchtime Friday, where they said David O’Brien of Fort Collins held up the bank, armed with a knife. O’Brien was still inside the bank when police arrived. He was handcuffed and charged with aggravated robbery, felony menacing, and theft. No one was hurt in the robbery.
Armed woman arrested after barricade situation in Fort Collins
Fort Collins police safely arrested an armed woman who barricaded herself in a car for several hours Saturday.
Fort Morgan police need help identifying a person of interest in shooting
Fort Morgan police are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest in a shooting that happened on Monday. The gunfire happened after an argument inside the Note Bar near East Railroad Avenue and Main Street. Investigators said one man left the bar and then returned and started firing. No one was hit.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Morgan Police Department.
Armed man shot, killed by deputies during traffic stop
A traffic stop in Berthoud turned deadly after a man armed with a rifle was shot and killed by deputies.
Coroner IDs man found dead in vehicle on Saturday
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is investigating a man’s death after he was found in his vehicle on Saturday in Longmont. According to Longmont police, an officer was patrolling near 110 S. Martin St. when the officer observed a security gate to a Longmont City Service Center, the CNG Fueling Center, was either open or missing.
Victim seriously injured after stabbing on Speer Boulevard
Denver police are investigating a stabbing on Speer Boulevard.
Man dies following shooting on N. Osceola St. in west Denver, police say
A man has died following an early Sunday evening shooting in west Denver, according to the city’s police department.
Comments / 0