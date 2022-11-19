Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"Bryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Thanksgiving traffic expected to pick up in the Valley; flights in good shape
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanksgiving travel is back in Arizona. It’s one of the busiest holidays for driving, and this year will be no different. AAA estimates that 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase over 2021. “You know, always pack your patience before your trip and if something goes wrong, try to keep a cool head. You know, pull off the road to a safe area so you can make a phone call or change your tire or whatever needs to be addressed in a safe area away from traffic,” said an Garin Groff, ADOT spokesperson.
AZFamily
Windy weather on the way for Thanksgiving in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Sunny skies and pleasant weather for all of your holiday preps and holiday travel today across Arizona. However, weather changes—both big and small are on the horizon. For your Wednesday, look for sunshine, light winds and near-normal temperatures in the Valley. We should see an afternoon...
daytrippen.com
Desert Belle Cruises Saguaro Lake Arizona
Visitors and locals in Arizona can enjoy a scenic cruise aboard the Desert Belle that sails over the waters of Saguaro Lake. Located in Mesa, this fun day trip cruise is ideal if you’re visiting from Scottsdale or Phoenix and is just over an hour from Phoenix. Lasting for...
kjzz.org
Check out the first rail-only bridge over a Phoenix metro freeway
The view looking north from the rail-only bridge over Interstate 17 in Phoenix on November 21, 2022. If you’ve driven Interstate 17 around Peoria and Dunlap avenues, you may have noticed construction around the former Metrocenter Mall. Adding light rail is a key part of revitalizing the area and includes the first rail-only bridge over a Valley freeway.
AZFamily
Breezy conditions to return for the Thanksgiving forecast
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another chilly start to your morning in Phoenix with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. We’ve seen pretty cool starts each morning this month, with those low running about five to seven degrees below normal. Highs will be quite similar to Monday with temps in the mid 70s later this afternoon. The weather will remain quite tranquil as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.
AZFamily
A breezy Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another chilly start to our morning with a low of 47 degrees, which is five degrees below our average low temperature. This afternoon we will see a high of 73 degrees, very close to our average high this time of year. It is another day with dry air in place, so keep that Chapstick handy.
AZFamily
Temperatures warm up for the holiday week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! We have a very nice week ahead of us, with dry and quiet conditions expected. Perfect for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend! Today we reached 72 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Cooler-than-average temperatures have been the trend throughout the month of November, with only one day jumping above average.
AZFamily
Firefighters discover body inside a south Phoenix apartment on fire
Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. While Tess Rafols was at the Fry's on Higley Road in Gilbert for the Big Give this morning, Ford showed up with a really big check for The Salvation Army. Creating healthy food habits around the holidays. Updated: 3 hours...
AZFamily
Breeze Airways debuts at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Breeze Airways will be adding a twice-weekly service from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to Charleston, SC, and Provo, UT, ahead of four new destination flights that will launch in February 2023. If you buy your tickets by Wednesday, fares on flights from Phoenix to Charleston will...
AZFamily
Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
AZFamily
Pinal County searching for murder suspect
American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
AZFamily
Keeping your pets safe during Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Don’t forget about protecting your furry friends this holiday season! More food and more new guests in the house might be a challenge for their generally good behavior. What exactly is necessary for their good behavior and overall health this season? Reporter and anchor Colton Shone...
AZFamily
Cooler temperatures bring better moods to Arizonans
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you happier now that we are into the cooler winter months in Arizona? If so, you are not alone. When it comes to seasonal depression, Arizona is unique. It’s one of the only areas in the country where people are typically crankier in the summer and happier in the winter. It’s usually the opposite, where people up north are sad during the dark and cold winter.
AZFamily
American Airlines adds more flights to Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor’s largest airline is giving sports fans from around the U.S. an opportunity to see some of the biggest games in the Valley. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. The additional flights will accommodate traffic to and from the state, giving sports fans more travel options to attend the Super Bowl in Glendale or the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Serious crash leaves 3 dead, 3 children hurt in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a teenage girl, are dead after a crash last night in Peoria. Around 9 p.m., Peoria police and Peoria Fire-Medical responded to a crash at 107th Avenue and Lone Cactus Drive, just south of Deer Valley Road. Police say a Jeep SUV was heading south on 107th Ave. when it crashed into an eastbound Mazda van turning left to head north.
AZFamily
St. Mary’s Food Bank starts distribution drive, still 4,400 turkeys short
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - St. Mary’s Food Bank starts its Thanksgiving distribution drive today, and the non-profit still needs 4,400 turkeys in order to meet the demand. St. Mary’s workers and volunteers will spend the next three days giving out turkey dinners with all the trimmings to thousands of people in need. The group is expected to provide a holiday meal to 18,000 families this year. Although the distribution doesn’t officially begin until 8 a.m., families started lining up well before the sun was up to get one of the first spots in line. When Arizona’s Family news crews first arrived around 4 a.m., 20 people were already in line.
Famous feline at Chandler Home Depot avoids cat-astrophe during ER visit
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A famous cat living in a Chandler Home Depot has been on a health roller-coaster recently, but is improving thanks to the help of an anonymous helper, according to sources close to the cat. The cat, known by many names such as Tom and 'Miss Kitty,'...
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
Potential effects of a Kroger-Albertsons merge for Valley shoppers
MESA, AZ — Irene Shields of Mesa spends a lot of time looking for the best possible prices. "I research first and then I compare," she told ABC15. She and her mother scour grocery ads and look for coupons to make the deals even better. Safeway used to be...
