County judge denies lawsuit against Surprise, Dominium

 4 days ago

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge denied a lawsuit filed by the Voice of Surprise against Surprise city officials, the entire City Council and affordable housing developer Dominium Inc.

Voice of Surprise Facebook group members delivered 409 petition sheets with 5,432 signatures collected and notarized on Sept. 16 in efforts to force a ballot referendum on the council’s approval of Dominium’s Truman Ranch Marketplace affordable housing plan,

Surprise City Clerk Sherry Aguilar informed the Voice of Surprise group in an email and letter Oct. 5 that its petition drive was rejected because it failed to attach a copy of the full title and text of the measure sought to be referred, City of Surprise ordinance 2022-18. Attaching the ordinance is a requirement of state law.

Tim LaSota, the Phoenix-based attorney representing Voice of Surprise, filed suit in Maricopa County Superior Court Oct. 7 on the group’s behalf. Judge Scott Blaney filed his decision on Nov. 15.

“The Court recognizes that application of A.R.S. § 19-101.01 in this case leads to an apparently draconian result. But the City Clerk had no discretion to waive the statutory requirements for the referendum process — either intentionally or inadvertently — and this Court does not have the authority to disregard the clear intent of the legislature,” Blaney’s ruling read in part.

Given state law, Blaney ruled Voice of Surprise was unlikely to succeed in the case and dismissed the lawsuit.

Surprise officials declined to comment on pending litigation.

After the Nov. 15 decision, LaSota filed a Motion for Reconsideration, which was denied Nov. 16.

This is different than a formal appeal. A motion for reconsideration is filed in superior court when a party believes the court misapplied the law or facts of the case.

In a Nov. 17 interview, LaSota said he plans to file an appeal — which would be heard by the Arizona Court of appeals — once he receives a signed final order from the county superior court.

LaSota cited the 2011 case Ross v. Bennett, in which the Arizona Supreme Court held recall petitions must “substantially comply” with constitutional and statutory requirements. The language used in the city’s referendum petition rejection and Blaney’s ruling cites the “strict compliance” standards for referendum petitions, and LaSota mentioned Surprise filed a Notice of Errata on this point Nov. 3.

“The city once again misrepresented something to the court, which they did correct, But the judge never seemed to take that into consideration,” La Sota said. “I think it was a very disappointing ruling that would disenfranchise 5,000 people.”

On Aug. 16, the Surprise City Council approved the Truman Ranch Marketplace preliminary development plan by now-Scottsdale-based Dominium Inc. in a 4-3 vote. Mayor Skip Hall and councilors Alyson Cline, Ken Remley and Roland Winters voted in favor while council members Patrick Duffy, Chris Judd and Jack Hastings were against.

Dominium plans to build up to 601 units south of Waddell Road between 171st and 175th avenues. Truman Ranch Marketplace would include 384 units for families and individuals, and more vertical age 55-plus community with 213 units along with a smaller retail component and four townhouses.

Voice of Surprise’s website set up in opposition of the Dominium proposal in 2021.

The group spent about $3,000 printing petitions, and approximately $8,000 total on this effort, chairperson Quintus Schulzke said in September, with the bulk of the rest of the money spend on legal fees.

In its campaign finance report filed Oct. 29, Voice of Surprise reported no receipts or expanses in the pre-general election period from Oct. 1-22. The committee listed a balance of $1,739.75

“The only one that is winning from this is the lawyer with billable hours,” Surprise resident Andy Cepon said.

