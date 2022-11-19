Tattooist may have raped more, say police as he begins 13-year sentence for attacking unconscious woman who went to his flat for an inking

An unlicensed tattooist may have raped more victims, police have said as he begins a 13-year sentence for attacking an unconscious woman who went to his flat for an inking.

Brazilian Dewal Dos Santos Silva, 37, from Wembley, north-west London, 'exploited and abused' a woman's trust before raping her at his flat.

Dos Santos Silva was found guilty of rape at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday and was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment, with a further five years to be served on licence, the Metropolitan Police said.

On the evening of October 30, 2020, the rapist was contacted by the victim - a woman in her mid-30s - who arranged to go to his flat to get a tattoo done.

But while she was there she became groggy and lost consciousness before waking up in the early hours of the following morning to find Dos Santos Silva raping her.

After the 'distraught' woman had gone home following the horrific attack, the rapist sent her a text apologising for 'screwing up' and asked if she was angry with him.

Dos Santos Silva was arrested by police just days later on November 3, but he protested that he had no memory of what had happened.

However, officers had seized forensic evidence which would be crucial in proving his guilt later on.

Dos Santos Silva was found guilty of rape at Harrow Crown Court (pictured) on Thursday and was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment, with a further five years to be served on licence, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police believe there is a 'possibility' that more victims are yet to come forward.

A restraining order was also issued prohibiting him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly.

Detective Constable Ian Smith, North West Command Unit, said: 'The victim somewhat trusted Dos Santos Silva as she had met him on a previous occasion for a piercing which went without incident.

'This time around he exploited and abused her trust in the most horrific way, making her feel uncomfortable with suggestive comments before going on to rape her.

'Her bravery and courage is remarkable and I hope Dos Santos Silva's jailing goes some way to helping her move on to the next chapter in her life.

'It is a possibility that there are more victims of Dos Santos Silva who have yet to come forward.

'I would encourage anyone who may have been a victim to contact us.

'We will listen to you, we will investigate and take action.'

Dos Santos Silva was found not guilty of administering a substance with intent.