Photos: Springfield football defeats Deer River in Class 1A semifinal
The Springfield Tigers defeated the Deer River Warriors 54-30 in the Class 1A semifinals Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Springfield (11-2) quarterback Jakob Nachreiner was 20-for-24 with for 339 yards and five touchdowns.
The Tigers raced out to a 32-8 lead, and the Warriors (12-1) cut the lead to 40-24, but Springfield scored twice to extend the lead to 43-24.
Here is our photo gallery from the game.
Springfield vs. Deer River Class 1A semifinal
Photos by Jeff Lawler
