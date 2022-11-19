Photos: Springfield football defeats Deer River in Class 1A semifinal

The Springfield Tigers defeated the Deer River Warriors 54-30 in the Class 1A semifinals Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Springfield (11-2) quarterback Jakob Nachreiner was 20-for-24 with for 339 yards and five touchdowns.

The Tigers raced out to a 32-8 lead, and the Warriors (12-1) cut the lead to 40-24, but Springfield scored twice to extend the lead to 43-24.

Here is our photo gallery from the game.

Springfield vs. Deer River Class 1A semifinal

Photos by Jeff Lawler