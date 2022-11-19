ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, NY

Photos: Springfield football defeats Deer River in Class 1A semifinal

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMuCm_0jH3LEes00

The Springfield Tigers defeated the Deer River Warriors 54-30 in the Class 1A semifinals Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Springfield (11-2) quarterback Jakob Nachreiner was 20-for-24 with for 339 yards and five touchdowns.

The Tigers raced out to a 32-8 lead, and the Warriors (12-1) cut the lead to 40-24, but Springfield scored twice to extend the lead to 43-24.

Here is our photo gallery from the game.

Springfield vs. Deer River Class 1A semifinal

Photos by Jeff Lawler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgPgh_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0c5f_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P74yx_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZQbU_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFvCv_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcwTS_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yVm2_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42I2mX_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TUbQ_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myOeN_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kiWz_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkjEq_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IY7Qw_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1UNR_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZPdK_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uomIW_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKLbO_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwC8l_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V8Pav_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15V9cI_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUj7h_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ooe0H_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37oAcr_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbpqL_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49A7Eu_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWMno_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwJNN_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31EzkB_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fhLf_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEdg7_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yorO0_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHyhJ_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shbT9_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLum3_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEoHc_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbqxt_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzivs_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2pKx_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Q9IH_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gtt1o_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IGVx_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m11Bj_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3DJd_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329EJB_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CTST_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSBdv_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQ2a5_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWj74_0jH3LEes00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31l02g_0jH3LEes00

Comments / 1

Related
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy