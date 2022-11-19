On a cold morning last Wednesday, in the execution chamber at the Eyman prison in Florence, Arizona, a 76-year-old named Murray Hooper, convicted of a 1980 double murder, lay strapped to a gurney, awaiting lethal injection.Officials failed multiple times to place an IV that would deliver the execution drugs, resorting to placing a catheter in the man’s femoral artery, near his groin.He turned towards the gallery, looked at the witnesses on the other side of the glass, and reportedly said, “Can you believe this?” before being pronounced dead at 10.34am.Even for the US, one of few countries that still uses...

