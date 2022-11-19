Read full article on original website
Details On Bianca Belair And Montez Ford's Hulu Reality Show
In an exclusive interview during the third hour of NBC's "Today Show," WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their eight-episode reality show on Hulu. "We're excited," said Belair. "People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." When asked if filming for the show has started, Ford responded "it should be happening in the next few weeks, two-to-three weeks."
Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers
Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
Britt Baker On How AEW Women's Locker Room Feels About Saraya
Saraya is one of the newest editions to the AEW roster and has sided with the faces on the roster. Since her debut in AEW, there have been questions regarding whether or not doctors had cleared her to wrestle; those worries answer last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when she announced to the wrestling world that she was medically cleared to compete. Saraya had her first match in AEW on November 19, defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Baker in a hard-hitting contest.
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
Jade Cargill Vs. Bow Wow In AEW Starting To Look Like A Possibility
After weeks of going back and forth on Twitter, AEW star Jade Cargill finally came face to face with actor and rapper Bow Wow. Cargill, along with her "Baddies," Kiera Hogan and Leila Gray, confronted Bow Wow at his Miami show on Sunday (via TMZ). In the video footage of the confrontation, security can be seen moving Cargill away from the performer while Hogan and Gray are carried off. According to TMZ, one of the Baddies threw popcorn on Bow Wow before being taken away.
Big Update On Brandi Rhodes' In-Ring Future
Brandi Rhodes has not stepped inside a wrestling ring as a competitor since January 31, 2022, on an episode of "Dark: Elevation." While her husband Cody Rhodes leaped back to WWE at WrestleMania, Brandi did not join him under contract. When she was employed by the company in years past, she worked as a ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles; her only ever match under the WWE umbrella came during a 2011 FCW show — a battle royal. However, now that she has a substantial in-ring resume from her time in AEW, that could change, especially as she's been able to mess around at the Performance Center in recent months. While appearing on "Ten Count," Rhodes gave an update regarding a possible in-ring return.
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
Top Dolla Opens Up About Feeling Shamed After WWE Release
A.J. Francis spent five years in the NFL before signing with WWE in 2020. Over a year later, he debuted on "NXT" as Top Dolla and became a member of Hit Row alongside B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The group was brought up to "SmackDown" rather quickly in the 2021 WWE Draft in October, however, WWE released all four members in November. While speaking to Ryan Satin on a recent episode of "Out of Character," Top Dolla reflected on how he felt when he received the devastating call.
Hammerstone Speculates About When MJF Could Stop Wrestling
Maxwell Jacob Friedman successfully fulfilled his All Elite destiny, becoming the company's world champion at Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, defeating Jon Moxley in the process. At the young age of 26, MJF has one of the brightest futures in the wrestling business. Aside from in the ring, Friedman has also...
Chavo Guerrero Made Promise To The Von Erichs About 'The Iron Claw'
It can, and probably should, be argued that Chavo Guerrero Jr. has undertaken a massive responsibility in joining the production of "The Iron Claw" – Sean Durkin's upcoming biopic on the famous Von Erich wrestling family. And fortunately for Guerrero, who serves as the wrestling coordinator for the film and will show up in an undisclosed role, he seems well aware of his responsibility to help do justice to the Von Erich family, particularly the surviving brother Kevin Von Erich and his family.
Seth Rollins Recalls Moment His Dynamic Changed With Roman Reigns
Before they were "The Architect" and "The Big Dog" of one of WWE's most recognized stables, The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns first met in the company's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. While Rollins had already grown close with the third member of the group, Dean Ambrose — now known as Jon Moxley in AEW — he didn't have a true connection with Reigns.
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
Renee Paquette Explains Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
When Renee Paquette signed with AEW last month, she had not been affiliated with a wrestling promotion after leaving WWE in 2020. In an interview on "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show," Paquette said her decision not to return to WWE was the right move, both professionally and personally. "I...
CM Punk Texted With Former WWE GM Following AEW All Out
It's been nearly three months since the infamous post-All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite, but it remains as hot a topic in the wrestling community as it did when it happened, especially with The Elite's return this weekend at Full Gear. The latest to offer up some perspective on what transpired is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long revealed that he spoke to Punk "right after the [media scrum]" through text message.
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
Booker T Says Soon-To-Be Free Agent Is 'Past His Prime'
Nick Aldis has been the talk of the wrestling world as of late after he announced that he is leaving the NWA, which has led to a very public back and forth between him and Billy Corgan getting plenty of attention. However, while everyone has their own opinion on the situation the one thing that is clear right now is that Aldis is going to be a major free agent in 2023, and there are plenty of conversations about where he might go next.
Jake Paul Gives His Thoughts On Hulk Hogan
Popular social media figure and professional boxer Jake Paul has weighed in on how he feels about Hulk Hogan. Paul's brother, Logan, has recently been dazzling WWE fans with his performances. Many have been impressed with Logan's efforts despite having only three matches. Jake recently got in on the fun as well, knocking out The Usos during Logan's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. During an interview with DAZN, Paul was wearing a Hogan T-shirt and shared his thoughts on "The Hulkster."
Drew McIntyre Gives Jinder Mahal Update
Jinder Mahal has not been one of the most featured WWE stars since Triple H took over the company's creative following Vince McMahon's retirement. Mahal has only seen himself wrestle one match since July 23: a two-minute match against Braun Strowman in the first round of the "SmackDown" World Cup. Strowman dominated in his victory, meaning that Mahal's last televised win remained against Humberto back in June. Recently, Mahal's friend and former stablemate, Drew McIntyre, offered an update on Mahal and what he is working toward these days.
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
