NBC Sports
Capitals’ Kuemper, Aube-Kubel receive rings from Avalanche
Darcy Kuemper spent months trying to avoid getting a good look at the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup rings. Now playing for the Capitals, the veteran goaltender had to wait a little longer than his former teammates to get his ring and he didn’t want any spoilers. He almost...
NBC Sports
Crosby, Ovechkin, other NHL stars congratulate Bergeron on scoring 1,000 points
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron made history Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning by becoming the fourth B's player to score 1,000 career points. The milestone point came in the second period when the Bruins captain assisted on Brad Marchand's goal. The Bruins eventually won 5-3 to improve to an NHL-best 17-2-0 on the season.
NBC Sports
Caps digging early holes with first-period struggles
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Capitals are tired of playing catch-up. Amid a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign, they’ve developed a habit of falling behind early in games. The Capitals have trailed first in 12 of their 20 games to date, ranking 31st in the NHL with only nine first-period goals. During their current four-game winless streak, they’ve been outscored in the opening frame by a combined score of 9-0.
Thanksgiving Football Game Schedules for NFL and College
Here are the games football fans can look forward to on Thanksgiving Day.
NASCAR Ignores the NBA, Sets Itself up for a Costly Mistake in its TV Negotiations
Reports about upcoming TV negotiations point to NASCAR setting the bar too low compared to a rival league. The post NASCAR Ignores the NBA, Sets Itself up for a Costly Mistake in its TV Negotiations appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable
Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
Creighton vs. Arizona odds, picks and predictions
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (6-0) will take on the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) in Maui on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Creighton vs. Arizona odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Rankings courtesy of...
The Hockey Writers
Panthers’ Knight May Have Unseated Bobrovsky as Starting Goalie
The Florida Panthers are in a sticky situation two months into their 2022-23 season. They sit two points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 20 points and a record of 9-8-2 behind the Pittsburgh Penguins with 21 points and the New York Rangers with 22 points. While the defense has not been doing the team any favors as of late, there may be a goaltending controversy in South Florida. That being that the young and upcoming goaltender in Spencer Knight may have taken the reigns as the new goalie number one for the Panthers.
Pepperdine at UCLA odds, picks and predictions
The Pepperdine Waves (4-1) and No. 17 UCLA Bruins (3-2) tussle in Los Angeles Wednesday with the opening tip at Pauley Pavilion at 10:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pepperdine vs. UCLA odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Notes from Sabres Win: Matthews, Marner & Murray
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus on takeaways from the 5-2 Maple Leafs’ win over the Buffalo Sabres last night. It was one of the first times this season that Toronto fans were not sitting on the edge of their chairs watching the game.
MSG college hoops slate features 9 ranked teams and NCAAs
NEW YORK (AP) — Nine teams currently in the AP Top 25 will play at Madison Square Garden this season, including top-ranked North Carolina in a December doubleheader packed with blue-blood programs. The 2022-23 college basketball schedule at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” was finalized this week with the announcement that No. 12 Michigan State will face Rutgers in the Big Ten Super Saturday matchup Feb. 4 at MSG. No. 4 Texas, No. 8 Duke and No. 15 Kentucky are among the teams also making appearances in Manhattan. Plus, the NCAA Tournament returns with the East Regional semifinals and final on March 23 and 25. It all starts with the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 6, when Jon Scheyer makes his Madison Square Garden head coaching debut as Duke takes on No. 25 Iowa. Texas plays 16th-ranked Illinois in the second game of the doubleheader.
Penguins Promote Ty Hennes to Assistant Coach
Ty Hennes is an important piece to the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching staff and is receiving a deserve promotion.
