Man killed in fiery SUV crash

A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash and fire in the early morning hours of Saturday on N.C. 97 just north to northeast of the city and police are investigating.

Robby Griffin, 46, was found dead in the driver’s seat of his 2002 Subaru Forester sport utility vehicle, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said late Saturday morning in a news release.

The crash occurred in the vicinity of Tanner Road, Jackson told the Telegram via email.

Officers responded at approximately 2 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene extinguishing the fire when the officers arrived, Jackson said in the news release.

According to Jackson, the preliminary investigation determined Griffin had been driving the SUV westbound on the highway when the SUV went off the right side of the pavement and down a steep embankment before striking a tree.

Anyone with any additional information about the crash is asked to phone the police department at 252-972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Tips can be texted to police at 274637 by beginning messages with RMPOL to direct the tip to the police department and messages can be sent to police via the MyRMT mobile app.