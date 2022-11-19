Read full article on original website
Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch
As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
Ne-Yo Trends After Caressing Twerking Fan
A video of Ne-Yo caressing a twerking fan from behind has been making its rounds on social media. Ne-Yo isn’t letting his pending divorce stop his fun. The “So Sick” singers is currently going through a divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay. But judging by his recent outing with fans, Ne-Yo isn’t taking his split from Crytal too hard.
Saweetie Calls Takeoff’s Death “Surreal”
She’s reflecting on the tragedy, calling the late rapper “a wonderful human being.”. Fans have The Single Life on repeat, and Saweetie is in full-fledged promotion mode. The Bay Area star released her latest EP last week, and within hours, she became the talk of social media. Saweetie is no stranger to controversy, especially surrounding the men in her life. From her romance with Quavo to rumored hook-up with Lil Baby, discussions about the Icy Princess are ongoing.
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
August Alsina Seemingly Reveals He Has A Boyfriend
August says he found love in an unconventional way before revealing his love to thew world. August Alsina has found love in his life and is sharing it with the world. The singer opened up about his love life on a recent episode of VH1’s The Surreal Life. During his confessional, August spoke about finding love in unconventional form before brining his new love on camera.
Julia Fox Says She Was “Delusional” During Ye Relationship, Dated Him To “Help” Kim K
The “Uncut Gems” actress has been speaking her truth all over social media. Every romantic relationship gone awry comes with its own list of regrets. For many of us, we’re able to put the past behind us and move on after a breakup. For celebrities, though, fanbases can continue to live in the past, judging you harshly on who you previously associated yourself with. Recently, Julia Fox experienced this.
Future Spends His 39th Birthday Getting Aired Out By Baby Mama: “Unsuccessful Father”
“This is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is,” the rapper’s co-parent dished to all of her Instagram followers. Most rappers spend their birthdays throwing stacks at the strip club and turning up with their friends. For his 39th, however, Future is doing things a bit differently. For at least part of his big day, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was chewed out by one of his baby mamas via her Instagram Story.
Charleston White Responds To T.I. Diss
Charleston White has responded to T.I.’s recent diss. Charleston White has responded to T.I.’s recent diss aimed at the YouTuber. White says that he wants to hop on the remix of the song. “My dear T.I., we got us a hit,” he said, as noted by HipHopDX. “I...
Nas Ties Jay-Z’s Billboard Record With “King’s Disease III”
Nas scores his 16th top 10 album on the Billboard 200 with “King’s Disease III.”. Nas came through with a last-minute contender for album of the year with his latest collaborative effort alongside Hit-Boy, King’s Disease III. Critics and fans dubbed the newest opus from the Queensbridge luminary as one of his best in decades, and it looks like the numbers are backing this sentiment.
Cardi B Will Perform During Surprise Appearance At Tonight’s AMAs: Report
Looks like Chris Brown is out, and Bardi is in. In the wake of Takeoff’s death at the start of November, Cardi B has kept relatively quiet. She and her husband Offset were spotted looking somber ahead of their fallen family member’s memorial. Not long after, her Instagram feed lit up with a heartwarming tribute to the late Migo.
Joe Budden Calls Out Saweetie For Alleged Quavo Bars Amid Takeoff’s Death
He thought it was “bad timing” for Saweetie to emerge with a track that seemingly addressed controversies with Quavo and Lil Baby. Days ago, Saweetie delivered a new project, but immediately, she took hits on social media. Saweetie’s fans have been patiently awaiting the arrival of her major label debut Pretty B*tch Music, but reported delays have kept the album from streaming services. Over the years, Saweetie gave several excuses as to why PBM was indefinitely shelved, but last week, she returned with The Single Life.
Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul
Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back At Critics During AMAs Speech
Machine Gun Kelly called out his haters in “the rock community” at the AMAs. Machine Gun Kelly called out those who view him as a “tourist” in rock music on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards, Sunday. Kelly had won the award for Favorite Rock Artist for a second straight year.
Chris Brown’s Cancelled AMA Performance Explained
Celebrities rallied for the AMAs to explain why they cancelled Chris Brown’s performance. Chris Brown was scheduled to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. However, producers of the show opted to cancel Brown’s performance. Fans were outraged after finding out that Chris Brown’s appearance was canceled.
Major Brawl Breaks Out At DaBaby Concert
DaBaby reportedly stopped a show in Los Angeles after a major melee ensued amongst a group of women in the crowd. DaBaby has had his fair share of ups and downs trouble in recent years. The North Carolina rapper has been making headlines over alleged poor ticket sales. But over the weekend, it was DaBaby’s amped up audience that caused him to trend on social media.
NBA YoungBoy Responds To Nail Polish Criticism
YoungBoy clapped back at critics. NBA YoungBoy is in a league of his own. The 23-year old rapper has been living in solitude, on house arrest since leaving prison last year. YoungBoy’s raw lyrics and avant garde attitude has garnered him a slew of devoted fans. But with many fans comes just as many critics.
Moneybagg Yo Concert Disrupted By Brawl
Even while people were fighting in the front row, Moneybagg kept his show going. Live shows can be an amazing experience for fans and general music enjoyers, but it can also be a danger zone. Recently, a shooting broke out during Asian Doll’s show at a North Carolina college, which left two patrons wounded. Fortunately, Moneybagg Yo did not face that at his recent show in South Carolina, but he did see some flying punches.
Kanye West Skips Kim Kardashian Divorce Deposition Ahead Of December Trial
Last week’s failed deposition has been rescheduled to the morning of November 29th. It’s coming up on two years since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. Even all this time later, the father of four seems to be as stubborn as ever as he draws out the legal process leading up to the finalization of their separation.
Roddy Ricch & Rod Wave First Week Sales Projections Are In
Here are the official first-week sales projections for the Roddy Ricch’s “Feed The Streets III” and Rod Wave’s new EP. Friday was a big day for hip-hop releases with Roddy Ricch and Rod Wave releasing their respective projects. Feed Tha Streets III arrived less than a year after Roddy’s sophomore album, Live Life Fast. Meanwhile, Rod Wave’s latest project, Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory, comes nearly three months after his last album, Beautiful Mind.
2022 AMAs Red Carpet: Kodak Black & Kelly Rowland Among Best-Dressed Celebs
Not all the stars were happy with the end results of the annual award show. However, their outfits made them all look like winners. The American Music Awards are done and dusted for another year. While the ceremony itself certainly didn’t go down without a hitch, the red carpet was undeniably iconic.
