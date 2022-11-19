Read full article on original website
Chrisean Rock Vows to Stay with Blueface After Being Charged with Murder
The on-again off-again girlfriend of rapper Blueface says she will not leave the rapper after he was arrested and charged for attempted murder. Chrisean Rock was with the Thotiana star when he was apprehended in Vegas Tuesday morning in an undercover sting. Several police officers wrestled with the rapper to the ground after he resisted arrest by authorities. He was charged with felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.
Blueface Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge, Chrisean Rock Says She’s ‘Riding’ For Him
Blueface is facing some hefty charges for his connection to a shooting that occurred near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road on Oct. 8, authorities said.
‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering
In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
Three Ex-Pennsylvania Cops Plead Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
Three former police officers in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment on Thursday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl last year, according to CNN. Devon G. Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan, and Brian James Devaney were officers in Sharon Hill Borough when a gun one of them fired in the heat of gunfire following an August 2021 football game struck Fanta Bility in the back, killing her. The officers were charged with the reckless endangerment counts, along with manslaughter charges, in January after Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsheimer initially charged two teens with her death. The officers were later fired from their job. As part of the plea, the manslaughter charges were dropped. “As we have endeavored to achieve justice in the midst of such a tragedy, my office has remained in close communication with the family to ensure that their feelings were heard and respected,” Stollsheimer said in a statement.Read it at CNN
Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death
see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
Grayson Chrisley Was in an Accident Days Before His Parents Received Prison Sentence
Things are going from bad to worse for the Chrisley family. TMZ is now reporting that Grayson Chrisley, one of the stars of Chrisley Knows Best, was in a car accident severe enough to send him to the hospital. Article continues below advertisement. The report says that he totaled his...
‘Killer Sally’ McNeil Refused to Do One Thing During Her 25 Year Prison Sentence
Sally McNeil once explained what got her through 25 years in prison, which included avoiding one activity altogether.
HipHopDX.com
Pop Smoke's Murder Detailed By Woman Who Witnessed His Death: 'These Were His Last Words'
Pop Smoke’s tragic death has been detailed by the woman who witnessed the shooting. Amelia Rose, who was with the Brooklyn rapper when he was gunned down during a home invasion in February 2020, shared a harrowing account of his murder on the premiere episode of WE tv’s Hip Hop Homicides, which aired earlier this month.
Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Asking Judge to Reduce Murder Conviction, Cites Verdict ‘Inconsistency’
Nipsey Hussle’s admitted killer is claiming jurors delivered a contradictory verdict back in July, so he’s filing a new motion asking that his premeditated murder conviction be reduced to voluntary manslaughter, his defense lawyer tells Rolling Stone. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday for what was supposed to be his sentencing for the stunning daylight ambush that claimed the life of the Grammy-winning rapper on March 31, 2019. As Holder Jr. sat quietly in his jail uniform at the defense table, his lawyer Aaron Jansen asked to return to court Dec. 1 to argue...
Rapper Blueface Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon in Las Vegas
Rapper Blueface was with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock when plain-clothes officers approached him in Las Vegas on an attempted murder warrant Rapper Blueface has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was taken into custody on Hughes Center Drive over an incident that occurred on Oct. 8, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a release on Tuesday. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. His inmate report confirms Blueface was booked for attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon and discharging a...
Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Man 'Stalking' Reality Mogul Who Told Security He 'Possesses A Gun'
Kim Kardashian was granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claimed is stalking her at home and while she is away on business, RadarOnline.com has learned. A declaration submitted by the Skims mogul, 42, stated the man attempted to access her residence on three separate occasions in August 2022, having expressed hopes to be her business partner.
Rapper Xzibit Demands His Ex Krista To Get A Job She Sues Over Alleged Lifetime Support Promise
Rapper Xzibit wants his estranged wife Krista Joiner to get up and find work to partially support herself instead of relying on him, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legendary rapper asked the judge presiding over his bitter divorce to order Krista to undergo a vocational evaluation.
Texts Reveal Horrific New Allegations Against Instagram Model Accused of Murder
Over a year before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, Christian Obumseli sent her a text message claiming she had stabbed him so badly in the leg that he couldn’t walk.The next day, the 27-year-old Black man sent his girlfriend, an OnlyFans influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, another damning text message alleging that he had been hit in the head so many times during an argument—and with such force—that he felt like he sustained a concussion.Despite these documented instances of the relationship going sideways, the couple stayed together, with Obumseli sometimes even offering an apology—including...
Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shanquella Robinson Update: Reporter Tries To Interrogate Late Woman’s “Friends” From Deathly Vacation
Both the FBI and Mexican authorities are currently taking steps to solve the tragic murder mystery. The news of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson’s shocking death has left hurt in the hearts of many. Currently, Mexican authorities and the FBI are working together to investigate the tragic and unusual circumstances surrounding her death.
Xzibit Asks Court To Force Ex-Wife To Work Instead Of Receiving Lifetime Financial Support
Xzibit is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Krista Joiner over alimony following their divorce. The rapper has requested that the court order her to obtain a job instead of receiving a lifetime of financial support. According to RadarOnline, Xzibit has filed a petition, seeking a judge...
Danny Masterson Jury Says It Cannot Reach a Verdict
The jury in the Danny Masterson rape trial told the judge on Friday that it could not reach a verdict. However, Judge Charlaine Olmedo said that the jurors have not deliberated long enough to declare a mistrial. She ordered the jury to resume deliberations on Nov. 28, after taking a week off for Thanksgiving. Masterson, 46, faces charges of forcibly raping three woman at his home in the Hollywood Hills from 2001 to 2003. The charges carry a potential sentence of 45 years to life in prison. In a note to the judge, the jurors said they are “unable to reach a unanimous...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shanquella Robinson’s Dad Believes Her Death Was A Setup, Not An Accident: Watch
The 25-year-old was found dead in her Los Cabos hotel room under questionable circumstances. The mysterious and unfortunate death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson has been taking the internet by storm. The young woman was vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico with friends last month. Just a day after arriving, staff found her dead in her hotel room. Initially, the girl’s travel mates told her parents that alcohol poisoning was the cause of her death. However, her father believes otherwise.
musictimes.com
Blueface Arrested: Rapper Charged with Attempted Murger In Front of Ex-Girlfriend
On November 15, in Las Vegas, Blueface was arrested and handcuffed after being followed by undercover police officers. Apparently, six or eight officers were required to apprehend the rapper. The undercover operation culminated outside of Lo Lo's Chicken and Waffles in Las Vegas. Chrisean Rock, his ex-girlfriend, was there at...
Daily Beast
Killers Who Hacked American Blogger to Death Escape From Prison
Two men facing death row for the 2015 machete murder of American-Bangladeshi writer and anti-extremist blogger Avijit Roy have escaped prison in a brazen plot. Mainul Islam Shamim and Abu Siddique Sohel were snatched away by suspected extremists on motorbikes who sprayed chemicals in one police constable’s eyes and punched another in the face while they were being taken to court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sunday. The chaotic scene apparently distracted the police officers guarding the convicts, who were among a dozen men facing charges at Dhaka Anti-Terrorism special tribunal.
