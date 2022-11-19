ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shine My Crown

Chrisean Rock Vows to Stay with Blueface After Being Charged with Murder

The on-again off-again girlfriend of rapper Blueface says she will not leave the rapper after he was arrested and charged for attempted murder. Chrisean Rock was with the Thotiana star when he was apprehended in Vegas Tuesday morning in an undercover sting. Several police officers wrestled with the rapper to the ground after he resisted arrest by authorities. He was charged with felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.
Rolling Stone

‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering

In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Three Ex-Pennsylvania Cops Plead Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

Three former police officers in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment on Thursday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl last year, according to CNN. Devon G. Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan, and Brian James Devaney were officers in Sharon Hill Borough when a gun one of them fired in the heat of gunfire following an August 2021 football game struck Fanta Bility in the back, killing her. The officers were charged with the reckless endangerment counts, along with manslaughter charges, in January after Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsheimer initially charged two teens with her death. The officers were later fired from their job. As part of the plea, the manslaughter charges were dropped. “As we have endeavored to achieve justice in the midst of such a tragedy, my office has remained in close communication with the family to ensure that their feelings were heard and respected,” Stollsheimer said in a statement.Read it at CNN
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Page Six

Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death

see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Asking Judge to Reduce Murder Conviction, Cites Verdict ‘Inconsistency’

Nipsey Hussle’s admitted killer is claiming jurors delivered a contradictory verdict back in July, so he’s filing a new motion asking that his premeditated murder conviction be reduced to voluntary manslaughter, his defense lawyer tells Rolling Stone. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday for what was supposed to be his sentencing for the stunning daylight ambush that claimed the life of the Grammy-winning rapper on March 31, 2019. As Holder Jr. sat quietly in his jail uniform at the defense table, his lawyer Aaron Jansen asked to return to court Dec. 1 to argue...
People

Rapper Blueface Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon in Las Vegas

Rapper Blueface was with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock when plain-clothes officers approached him in Las Vegas on an attempted murder warrant Rapper Blueface has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was taken into custody on Hughes Center Drive over an incident that occurred on Oct. 8, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a release on Tuesday. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. His inmate report confirms Blueface was booked for attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon and discharging a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Man 'Stalking' Reality Mogul Who Told Security He 'Possesses A Gun'

Kim Kardashian was granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claimed is stalking her at home and while she is away on business, RadarOnline.com has learned. A declaration submitted by the Skims mogul, 42, stated the man attempted to access her residence on three separate occasions in August 2022, having expressed hopes to be her business partner.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texts Reveal Horrific New Allegations Against Instagram Model Accused of Murder

Over a year before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, Christian Obumseli sent her a text message claiming she had stabbed him so badly in the leg that he couldn’t walk.The next day, the 27-year-old Black man sent his girlfriend, an OnlyFans influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, another damning text message alleging that he had been hit in the head so many times during an argument—and with such force—that he felt like he sustained a concussion.Despite these documented instances of the relationship going sideways, the couple stayed together, with Obumseli sometimes even offering an apology—including...
TEXAS STATE
WHAS11

Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Variety

Danny Masterson Jury Says It Cannot Reach a Verdict

The jury in the Danny Masterson rape trial told the judge on Friday that it could not reach a verdict. However, Judge Charlaine Olmedo said that the jurors have not deliberated long enough to declare a mistrial. She ordered the jury to resume deliberations on Nov. 28, after taking a week off for Thanksgiving. Masterson, 46, faces charges of forcibly raping three woman at his home in the Hollywood Hills from 2001 to 2003. The charges carry a potential sentence of 45 years to life in prison. In a note to the judge, the jurors said they are “unable to reach a unanimous...
hotnewhiphop.com

Shanquella Robinson’s Dad Believes Her Death Was A Setup, Not An Accident: Watch

The 25-year-old was found dead in her Los Cabos hotel room under questionable circumstances. The mysterious and unfortunate death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson has been taking the internet by storm. The young woman was vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico with friends last month. Just a day after arriving, staff found her dead in her hotel room. Initially, the girl’s travel mates told her parents that alcohol poisoning was the cause of her death. However, her father believes otherwise.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Beast

Killers Who Hacked American Blogger to Death Escape From Prison

Two men facing death row for the 2015 machete murder of American-Bangladeshi writer and anti-extremist blogger Avijit Roy have escaped prison in a brazen plot. Mainul Islam Shamim and Abu Siddique Sohel were snatched away by suspected extremists on motorbikes who sprayed chemicals in one police constable’s eyes and punched another in the face while they were being taken to court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sunday. The chaotic scene apparently distracted the police officers guarding the convicts, who were among a dozen men facing charges at Dhaka Anti-Terrorism special tribunal.

