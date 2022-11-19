Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Lederman stepping down as South Dakota GOP Chairman; Wiik to seek the position
PIERRE , S.D.–Dan Lederman has announced that he will not seek re-election to another term as Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Lederman has led the GOP State Committee for six years. In a statement, Lederman said, “I’m proud of our accomplishments. South Dakota Republicans focused on electing...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Republican Party Chairman steps down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party, Dan Lederman, says he will step down from the position and not seek re-election to another term in office. He led the SDGOP for six years. In a release issued Monday night, Lederman says working...
gowatertown.net
Flags will be at half staff for South Dakota’s only female Speaker of the House
PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, December 10th, in honor of former state Representative and Bryant native Debra Anderson, who died November 10th at her home in Washington D.C. Anderson served in the South...
kscj.com
NOEM’S CAMPAIGN SETS RECORDS IN SOUTH DAKOTA
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS THANKING THE NEARLY 100,000 DONORS FROM ALL 50 STATES WHO CONTRIBUTED NEARLY $19.2 MILLION DOLLARS TO VARIOUS ACCOUNTS ASSOCIATED WITH HER RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN. NOEM SAYS THEY SET RECORDS FOR MOST DONATIONS FROM SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENTS AND SHE IS HUMBLED BY THE RECORD-BREAKING SUPPORT. BOTH...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Freedom Caucus release statement about the leadership in the SD House
PIERRE, S.D. (Press Release) – Saturday, the South Dakota House Republicans met to hold leadership elections for the 2023 legislative session, and the results have some claiming the Republican party is going blue, resulting in a major split in the party. Hugh Bartels was nominated to be the next...
South Dakota plan to end food tax surrounded by controversy
If Gov. Kristi Noem doesn’t fulfill her campaign pledge to repeal the South Dakota sales tax on food during the 2023 legislative session, voters may get a chance to decide the issue on the 2024 ballot.
South Dakota's proposed social studies standards delayed after passionate hearing
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is delaying implementation of proposed social studies standards, a decision that came after several hours of testimony Monday in Sioux Falls from those for and against the changes. The standards were immediately scrutinized after the DOE released them in...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. discarded 159 mail-in ballots during midterm elections
South Dakota Republicans dominated the November 2022 general election in South Dakota. Now more than ever, many feel as though state Democrats are lacking any sort of momentum. The early evening news on KEVN.
fox9.com
Minnesota Republicans say changes needed after losing power to DFL 'trifecta'
The 2022 election seemed to align for Republicans: an unpopular president, high inflation, concerns about crime, and the GOP's historical edge during lower-turnout midterms. Republicans expected to split the four statewide races while regaining control of the state Legislature. Instead, Democrats swept the statewide races, kept the House, and retook the Senate, giving them full control for the first time in a decade.
kscj.com
HALBUR DROPS CHALLENGE FOR RECOUNT OF AUDITOR’S RACE
REPUBLICAN TODD HALBUR HAS ABANDONED HIS CALL FOR A STATEWIDE RECOUNT OF HIS RACE AGAINST IOWA AUDITOR ROB SAND AND CONCEDED FRIDAY. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. A SPOKESMAN FOR THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY SAYS HARD-WORKING CANDIDATES WIN ELECTIONS BY ATTENDING EVENTS, TALKING TO VOTERS AND RAISING MONEY — AND THE IOWA G-O-P LOOKS FORWARD TO DEFEATING SAND IN HIS NEXT ELECTION.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota state lawmaker offers own report after being implicated in state auditor's report
(Fargo, ND) -- A state lawmaker is challenging an auditor's report with his own report. State Representative Jason Dockter was implicated in wrong-doing after a state auditor's report showed a one-point-eight-million-dollar over-run for a building he leased out to the Attorney General's office. State Auditor Joshua Gallion's report alleges "hundreds of thousands of questionable costs." Dockter says the rent he charges is fair and his report claims the over-run is "only" one-point-two-million-dollars.
sdstandardnow.com
After another grim Election Night, SD Democratic Party must adapt, change and grow to win
This is the fourth in a series on the 2022 election in South Dakota and its aftermath. It was yet another night of crushing defeats for the South Dakota Democratic Party, as all statewide candidates were defeated in landslides, and only 11 legislative candidates will claim seats among the 105 that were on the ballot.
Insiders: Yes, potential Trump challenger says he has the ‘pizzazz’ needed to win
The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her top aide, Chief of Staff Sara Craig Gongol, will both have new national duties in 2023. Those follow Iowa Republicans’ success in the 2022 mid-term elections, a continuation of a trend this decade. Grinnell Associate Political Science Professor Peter Hanson said […]
alaskapublic.org
Here’s what to expect during Alaska’s ranked choice tabulation
The Alaska Division of Elections has been busy counting votes since even before election day, as early, absentee and mail-in ballots arrive. By Wednesday, Nov. 23, workers will be done counting the first choice votes on everyone’s ballot. In previous elections, that’s when the races would be called and everything would be sent off to be certified.
Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards
The public had a second opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Monday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The in-person comment session came after nearly 1,000 people submitted written testimony, and dozens of educators braved the cold to protest the document. […] The post Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kscj.com
NOEM SAYS GOP GOVERNORS ARE LIKE ROCK STARS
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SPOKE ON A PANEL AT THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL GOVERNOR’S ASSOCIATION MEETING IN FLORIDA. NOEM TOLD THE NEWLY ELECTED GOP GOVERNORS THAT THEY WERE ROCKSTARS FOR WHAT THEY HAD ACCOMPLISHED AND OFFERED SOME ADVICE:. NOEMGOP1 OC……….TO FIX THINGS. :16. SHE TALKED ABOUT...
Ranked magic: Alaska one of two states with ‘undecided’ Senate and House results
Alaska’s new election system, with its jungle primary and ranked-choice voting general election, is still waiting for election results, which haven’t been finalized, due to the ranked-choice runoff system. On Nov. 23, the ballot tabulation will be applied to voters’ second and third-place choices — in some races...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota state official accuses Biden Administration of "assault against our oil and gas industry"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral resources says the Biden Administration is intentionally crippling the oil and gas industry. "So the climate change agenda is full on. There is an assault against our oil and gas industry really on every front," said Lynn Helms.
sdstandardnow.com
West river petition drive to get abortion rights on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot began yesterday in Rapid City.
I had a chance to meet with Pam Cole of Dakotans for Health in Rapid City yesterday. We were at the opening event for a west river petition drive to get abortion rights in South Dakota on the 2024 ballot. She was joined by volunteers Brandon Geck , Adam Weiland and McKenzie Merchant with Sisters United.
South Dakota’s Medicaid expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted last week to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators...
