South Dakota State

dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Republican Party Chairman steps down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party, Dan Lederman, says he will step down from the position and not seek re-election to another term in office. He led the SDGOP for six years. In a release issued Monday night, Lederman says working...
kscj.com

NOEM’S CAMPAIGN SETS RECORDS IN SOUTH DAKOTA

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS THANKING THE NEARLY 100,000 DONORS FROM ALL 50 STATES WHO CONTRIBUTED NEARLY $19.2 MILLION DOLLARS TO VARIOUS ACCOUNTS ASSOCIATED WITH HER RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN. NOEM SAYS THEY SET RECORDS FOR MOST DONATIONS FROM SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENTS AND SHE IS HUMBLED BY THE RECORD-BREAKING SUPPORT. BOTH...
fox9.com

Minnesota Republicans say changes needed after losing power to DFL 'trifecta'

The 2022 election seemed to align for Republicans: an unpopular president, high inflation, concerns about crime, and the GOP's historical edge during lower-turnout midterms. Republicans expected to split the four statewide races while regaining control of the state Legislature. Instead, Democrats swept the statewide races, kept the House, and retook the Senate, giving them full control for the first time in a decade.
kscj.com

HALBUR DROPS CHALLENGE FOR RECOUNT OF AUDITOR’S RACE

REPUBLICAN TODD HALBUR HAS ABANDONED HIS CALL FOR A STATEWIDE RECOUNT OF HIS RACE AGAINST IOWA AUDITOR ROB SAND AND CONCEDED FRIDAY. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. A SPOKESMAN FOR THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY SAYS HARD-WORKING CANDIDATES WIN ELECTIONS BY ATTENDING EVENTS, TALKING TO VOTERS AND RAISING MONEY — AND THE IOWA G-O-P LOOKS FORWARD TO DEFEATING SAND IN HIS NEXT ELECTION.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota state lawmaker offers own report after being implicated in state auditor's report

(Fargo, ND) -- A state lawmaker is challenging an auditor's report with his own report. State Representative Jason Dockter was implicated in wrong-doing after a state auditor's report showed a one-point-eight-million-dollar over-run for a building he leased out to the Attorney General's office. State Auditor Joshua Gallion's report alleges "hundreds of thousands of questionable costs." Dockter says the rent he charges is fair and his report claims the over-run is "only" one-point-two-million-dollars.
alaskapublic.org

Here’s what to expect during Alaska’s ranked choice tabulation

The Alaska Division of Elections has been busy counting votes since even before election day, as early, absentee and mail-in ballots arrive. By Wednesday, Nov. 23, workers will be done counting the first choice votes on everyone’s ballot. In previous elections, that’s when the races would be called and everything would be sent off to be certified.
South Dakota Searchlight

Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards

The public had a second opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Monday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The in-person comment session came after nearly 1,000 people submitted written testimony, and dozens of educators braved the cold to protest the document.  […] The post Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kscj.com

NOEM SAYS GOP GOVERNORS ARE LIKE ROCK STARS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SPOKE ON A PANEL AT THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL GOVERNOR’S ASSOCIATION MEETING IN FLORIDA. NOEM TOLD THE NEWLY ELECTED GOP GOVERNORS THAT THEY WERE ROCKSTARS FOR WHAT THEY HAD ACCOMPLISHED AND OFFERED SOME ADVICE:. NOEMGOP1 OC……….TO FIX THINGS. :16. SHE TALKED ABOUT...
Buffalo's Fire

South Dakota’s Medicaid expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted last week to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators...
