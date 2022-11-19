Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars': Winner for Season 31 Revealed in Disney+ Finale
Dancing With the Stars has a new Mirrorball champion! Monday night's finale saw the final couples competing for the title of Season 31 winner: Wayne Brady (and pro partner Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy). Continue on to see who won the Mirrorball (if you were not already watching via Disney+)!
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 21)
Netflix is showing its gratitude for its subscribers in a big way. As families gather on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day 2021, the streamer will be treating subscribers to a round of new additions, giving them plenty of options for those post-Thanksgiving feast binges. In total, the streaming library will grow by 19 new additions, and 15 of them are Netflix original series, films, and specials.
'The Game': Paramount+ Reveals Season 2 Trailer of Football Series
The Game returns for an all-new season right before Christmas. Paramount+ recently released a trailer for Season 2 of The Game, and the new season will premiere on the streaming service on Dec. 15 with the first two episodes of the 10-episode season. A new episode will premiere weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+.
New Netflix Original Content Coming in December 2022
It may only be November, but Netflix is already in the giving spirit. As 2021 draws to a close, the streaming giant marking the holiday season in a big way by treating subscribers to plenty of gifts. On Tuesday, the streamer unveiled its complete list of December 2022 arrivals, and along with plenty of licensed content, Netflix will be stocking 87 new Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials next month.
Jessica Chastain Talks Eddie Redmayne’s Killer-Good Performance in ‘The Good Nurse’
Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” now streaming on Netflix, features a chilling performance from Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne. In the true-crime drama, he plays serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse who supposedly murdered hundreds of patients while in his care. Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, a single mother and fellow nurse at Parkfield Memorial Hospital in New Jersey who uncovers Charles’ killings. Check out an exclusive featurette below, courtesy of Netflix, highlighting the challenges that went into Redmayne’s many-layered turn, which marks his creepiest role to date. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine,...
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Chris Hemsworth Makes Career Decision After Alzheimer's News
Chris Hemsworth is following his surprising Alzheimer's revelation to make a change in his acting career. For the new Disney+ series, Limitless, Hemsworth discovered he had an "increased risk" of Alzheimer's disease due to two copies of the APOE4 gene. He received these genes from each of his parents. The...
Selma Blair Details Powerful Bond With Christina Applegate Amid MS Battles
Selma Blair and Christina Applegate have leaned on one another as they've navigated their multiple sclerosis diagnoses. The Cruel Intentions actress opened up about her special friendship with her The Sweetest Thing co-star in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Monday after being there to witness Applegate's special Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this month.
'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Reveals Messy Kitchen Mishap Ahead of Thanksgiving
Ginger Zee's Thanksgiving plans are getting off to a messy start. The beloved Good Morning America meteorologist's kitchen looked more like a crime scene earlier this week as Zee attempted to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving feast, resulting in a hilarious and completely relatable kitchen mishap. Zee –...
'The Santa Clauses': Tim Allen's Return Has Fans Ready for Christmas
Scott Calvin is back, but Christmas isn't the same. Fans of The Santa Clause franchise are in for a treat this holiday season as Scott is nearing his 30th year as kids' favorite gift-givers. As Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. He struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as enjoy his family. With retirement near, Scott considers stepping down and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband. The series became available for streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 16.
HGTV Renews Popular Series for Season 3
HGTV has ordered a third season of Jenn Todryk's popular series No Demo Reno, Deadline reports. Todryk and her team will get to work in a new 12-episode season of the HGTV series, which follows the designer as she combines clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to completely overhaul the homes of her clients without major demolition. The new season is slated to premiere in summer 2023.
'Love Is Blind' Stars Confirm Breakup Amid Cheating Claims
Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have split amid allegations of infidelity. Alagbada took to his Instagram Story Sunday to confirm the end of his relationship with his former fiancée after two women publicly accused him of being romantically involved with them during his relationship with Ross.
'Love Without Borders': Danna's Dad Isn't Happy With Her International Dating Ventures Exclusive Premiere Sneak Peek
Love Without Borders star Danna Richards is ready to risk it all for a shot at true love, even if that means going against her family's wishes. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Bravo's new dating show following five American singles who uproot their lives to move to a foreign country and find true love, Danna breaks the news of her international soulmate search to her father – and he's not thrilled at the prospect.
Mandy Moore Lands Her Next Starring TV Role Following 'This Is Us'
Mandy Moore has a new role lined up following the end of This Is Us. Deadline reported that Moore has been cast in the second season of Dr. Death. She will serve as the female lead in the Peacock series opposite Edgar Ramirez. Dr. Death is an anthology series based...
Brooke Shields Says She Was 'Taken Advantage of' in Controversial 1981 Barbara Walters Interview
Brooke Shields feels like she was "taken advantage of" during her controversial 1981 interview with Barbara Walters when she was just 15 years old. The model, 57, opened up to Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show about how uncomfortable interviews resulted in her setting more firm boundaries as a child.
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Winner Prompts Mixed Reaction From Viewers
Dancing With the Stars has officially crowned its champion for Season 31. After an incredibly close race in the last weeks of the competition, TikTok personality Charli D'Amelio walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy. Of course, since every viewer had a specific pair that they were rooting on, there was plenty of chatter about the outcome on Twitter.
Major Bravo Show Canceled
Kandi & the Gang, the spinoff that starred Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, has been canceled. As Deadline noted, Burruss confirmed that the show was canceled during an Amazon Live broadcast. The first and only season of Kandi & the Gang premiered on Bravo in March. While on the...
‘Bones and All’ Writer David Kajganich Unpacks Cannibal Romance: Cuts, Changes, and That Ending
[Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Bones and All.”] When David Kajganich was first presented with Camille DeAngelis’ novel “Bones and All,” the screenwriter didn’t initially realize the cannibal romance was intended for YA readers. Instead, the “Blood Creek” and “A Bigger Splash” writer was taken with the book’s fairytale quality, the wonderful romance at its heart, and its ability to interrogate “other”-ness in an entirely new way. It was also, of course, fairly juicy — literally and figuratively — and ripe for the screenwriter to apply his own ideas. It helped that Kajganich’s frequent collaborator, director Luca Guadagnino, came...
Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' Actress, Dead at 47
Actress Nicki Aycox passed away this week at the age of 47, according to her family. Aycox's sister-in-law announced Aycox's death in a Facebook post on Thursday, while Comic Book Resources reported that Aycox suffered from Leukemia. Fans are mourning Aycox on social media and looking back on some of her best work.
'The Walking Dead' Original Ending Reportedly Cut From Series Finale
The Walking Dead wrapped up its 11-season run on Sunday night, but it nearly ended in a very different way. Sources close to the production described the original ending to reporters from Insider - and why it was changed at the last minute. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale ahead!
