Scott Calvin is back, but Christmas isn't the same. Fans of The Santa Clause franchise are in for a treat this holiday season as Scott is nearing his 30th year as kids' favorite gift-givers. As Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. He struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as enjoy his family. With retirement near, Scott considers stepping down and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband. The series became available for streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 16.

2 DAYS AGO