We’ve seen fans try to crash the stage during a concert several times, and 99.9% of them end pretty terribly. Typically, security just rans on stage and tackles the culprit, but rarely do we see the stage crasher nearly get sent to the afterlife… By a BAND MEMBER. But that’s exactly what happened at a recent Black Crowes concert. According to TMZ, the wild event occurred in Melbourne, Australia, as the band began playing their song, “Stare It Cold.” However, one fan […] The post Guy Immediately Regrets Running On Stage At Black Crowes Concert When He Takes A Guitar To The Neck first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

1 HOUR AGO