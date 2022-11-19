ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday.

Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account.

“While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that we will see him again.”

The center is a non-denominational ministry in Charlotte with multiple locations around the Queen City, according to the center’s website.

The church said the family is requesting privacy at this time and there will be no visitations at the moment.

The cause of death has not been announced.

Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
