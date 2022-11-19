Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
localocnews.com
CalOptima Health wins award for partnership to improve behavioral health care
CalOptima Health and the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) received the Public-Private Partnership Award from the Orange County Business Council Turning Red Tape Into Red Carpet Awards during an event yesterday. The award recognizes both agencies for the launch of Be Well OC’s campus in the city of Orange as a first-of-its-kind center that provides comprehensive behavioral health care to improve mental health and substance use disorder services for Orange County residents.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients at Orange County hospitals has surpassed 200 amid a rising transmission rate, according to the latest state numbers released Tuesday. There are 202 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, up from 175 Saturday. Of those patients, 32 were being treated...
theregistrysocal.com
Chapman University Pays $160MM for 250-Unit Apartment Building Near Campus in Anaheim
ANAHEIM — Chapman University has purchased an apartment building in Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle to provide additional campus housing for students. The new residence hall to be named Chapman Court is located at 2045 S. State College Boulevard, just two blocks away from Chapman Grand. The university’s $160 million acquisition will offer students a building with individual unit amenities, including washers and dryers in every apartment, a full kitchen with high-end finishes and appliances, and a large on-site fitness center.
localocnews.com
OCTA invests $3.1M for cleaner Orange County water
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority board has approved investing nearly $3.1 million to improve water quality throughout Orange County in cities from San Juan Capistrano to Stanton. The funds come from Measure M, the half-cent sales tax renewed by Orange County voters in 2006 for transportation improvements....
localocnews.com
Local Student Wins Scholarship Contest
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Young child from eastern Riverside County dies of RSV-associated illness
A young child from eastern Riverside County has died after contracting a respiratory illness that is possibly linked to Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, county health officials announced on Monday. Officials said the child was under the age of 4. The child's name and city of residence will not be released. The child died at The post Young child from eastern Riverside County dies of RSV-associated illness appeared first on KESQ.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: High Fire Severity Zone, Storm Response
On Tuesday, November 15, the City Council approved the 2022 California building standards codes and California fire codes, which regulate the design and construction of structures to protect life and property. The state adopts new codes every three years, and cities are required to adopt the same codes with specific...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 statistics start creeping up again in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients at Orange County hospitals has increased by seven to 175, according to the latest state numbers. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 28 were being treated in intensive care, a decrease of one from the previous day’s total.
kclu.org
Avian flu detected in Tri-Counties
A disease which targets birds has surfaced in Ventura County. County Public Health officials say two cases of Avian Flu have been detected in the county. One case involved an owl in Oxnard, and the second was an owl in Thousand Oaks. Humans are at low risk of contracting the...
localocnews.com
Cypress College President JoAnna Schilling announces June 2023 retirement plans
JoAnna Schilling, Cypress College’s 12th president, announced earlier in the month that she will retire at the end of the academic year. Dr. Schilling was selected as president in April 2017 and will have served in the role for 6 years at the time of her retirement. “I am...
localocnews.com
Seal Beach announces new Chief of Police
After a highly competitive process, the City of Seal Beach has selected Michael Henderson as the City’s next police chief. Chief Henderson has over 30 years of law enforcement experience, having come to the Seal Beach Police Department from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2006. During his time with the Seal Beach Police Department, Chief Henderson has worked a variety of assignments, including Captain, Patrol Sergeant, Corporal, SWAT team member, Explorer Advisor, Emergency Services Coordinator, Public Information Officer and Homeless Liaison Officer.
localocnews.com
Empowered Women, Business Owners Rally to Support Each Other in Los Molinos District
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority
The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
Riverside names new city manager
The city made the announcement late last week. He’s served as the City Manager of South San Francisco for the past 9 years. Prior to his role in South San Francisco, he served as the Chief Administrative Officer for the city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was an elected member of the Louisiana House of Representatives and a member of the Baton Rouge City Council.
localocnews.com
Community invited to attend December 1 opening for park honoring landmark Mendez v. Westminster case
The City of Westminster, in partnership with the Orange County Department of Education, will host a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 to celebrate the completion of a new park and monument honoring the historic Mendez v. Westminster case, which led to the desegregation of California’s public schools 75 years ago.
localocnews.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club elects 2023 Board, honors veterans, and has fun activities!
Da’Hawaii Seniors Club’s Program Co-Vice Presidents Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray planned for a variety of activities at the club’s November 10, 2022, meeting at the Cerritos Senior Center. They prepared a special turkey craft for Thanksgiving suggested by Kyle Izumihara, planned to honor Veterans and November birthday celebrants, elect new officers for 2023, arrange for the Angklung Group to perform, and have members participate with Kanikapila (singing with instruments) to complete the day’s activities.
localocnews.com
Saladworks Opens Franchise Location in San Juan Capistrano
localocnews.com
John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa
It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
localocnews.com
Capistrano Lights – Mission San Juan
Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Annual Capistrano Lights Opens December 3 with New Holiday Traditions. Capistrano Lights returns to historic Mission San Juan Capistrano on select evenings from December 3 through December 30 with several new offerings. Tickets are on sale now which include all-day admission, multi-language Capistrano Lights audio tour and additional musical offerings. The holiday programming will be held nightly from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with the musical and tree lighting starting promptly at 5:05 p.m.
localocnews.com
San Juan Capistrano Council Approves Sale Agreement of Playhouse Property to Dan Almquist
