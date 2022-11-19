Read full article on original website
I-95N in Bridgeport reopened after tractor-trailer crash
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-95 North were closed Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport due to a tractor-trailer crash. The area of the Exit 27A off-ramp to Route 8 North was shut down, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). That section of I-95 North has since been reopened. State police have not reported any […]
Two people injured after motorist driving box truck loses brakes headed down Willis Street in Bristol
BRISTOL – Two people were injured Tuesday when a motorist driving a box truck lost control of the vehicle headed down a steep hill in Bristol. The accident was reported midday on Willis Street, where the driver of the truck lost the brakes to the vehicle. The driver was able to maneuver through a parking lot in the area before striking an oak tree on Memorial Boulevard, according to Richard Hart, chief of the fire department.
State Police Safely Stop Wrong-Way Driver on Route 8 North in Torrington
Connecticut State Police were able to safely stop a wrong-way driver on Route 8 north in Torrington early Wednesday morning. Troopers received multiple 911 calls reporting a wrong-way vehicle traveling southbound on Route 8 northbound near exit 46 around 4:30 a.m. Authorities found the vehicle and were able to safely...
Man in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in North Branford
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car at the Central Plaza in North Branford Tuesday. According to the police, officers responded to the report of a man who had been struck by a pickup truck after exiting a business in the plaza. Emergency responders immediately […]
Passenger Dies, Multiple Drivers Injured In Chain-Reaction, 5-Vehicle Crash In Cheshire
A man died and three other people were injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New Haven County town of Cheshire at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2010 Lexus ES 350 was northbound on Highland Avenue...
Fire crews battle early evening fire in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire in the town of Westbrook Monday evening. Officials say they received calls for a building fire around 4:30p on Old Kelsey Point Rd. Mutual aid companies from Old Saybrook and Clinton responded to the scene. No other information was immediately available. This...
Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
Person Struck by Train in Milford
Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
Fairfield News: Possible CO Leak
2022-11-22@12:02am–#Fairfield, CT– Firefighters and EMS on scene on Wheeler Park Avenue for a family with symptoms of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, the family is reporting headaches. This news report is made possible by:
Man accused of robbing Shelton store with AR-15, causing high-speed police chase ending in Hartford crash
A Bridgeport man faces charges following a robbery in Shelton and a high-speed police chase that ended with a crash in Hartford Monday night.
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
Multiple people hospitalized after car collides with numerous vehicles in Cheshire
CHESHIRE, Conn. — One vehicle collided with multiple vehicles in Cheshire on Saturday hospitalizing many involved. Chesire police said at approximately 4:15 p.m., they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Ave. between Schoolhouse Rd. and West Johnson Ave. This crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple motor vehicles at different locations and concluded at the intersection of Highland Ave and West Johnson Ave after a final collision.
Water Main Break Displaces Families, Damages Several Homes In Stamford
A water main break at a Fairfield County home undergoing construction displaced several families and damaged residences. The incident took place in Stamford around 3:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 when the city's 911 dispatch center received reports of a water main break in the vicinity of Hollow Oak Lane and Bel Aire Dr., said Stamford Deputy Fire Chief Tom Gloersen.
Couple accused of abusing 9 children at Wallingford home daycare
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple is accused of abusing nine children at a home daycare in Wallingford. Brenda L. Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, were arrested Tuesday after police received a report in August about the alleged abuse, according to authorities. Wallingford police said the two turned themselves in after warrants […]
Serious Injuries Reported After Wrong-Way, Head-On Crash On I-95 In Stamford
A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries after plowing head-on into a tractor-trailer while driving in the wrong direction on I-95 in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Stamford around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18 south of Exit 7, said the Connecticut State Police. According to state police, the tractor-trailer...
K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
Buildings catch fire at Dutchess County camp
The Rhinebeck Fire Department says the flames traveled to a nearby cabin.
Police: missing Westfield man found dead after weekend search
South Hadley educators in mediation with school committee over working conditions. Educators told us that they just started their second school year without contracts, and after struggling to come to an agreement with the school district, the two parties have entered into mediation. Chicopee Boys & Girls Club hosts their...
CT Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police
A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.
