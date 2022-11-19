Police: Man admits to involvment in Nov. 17 Pittsburg shooting

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg Police Officers arrested a man who they say admitted to his involvement in a November 17 shooting in Pittsburg.

Officers with the PPD say they located the suspect at 2:40 A.M. on November 19.

PPD Officers say the 47-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting of a 32-year-old.

He was subsequently arrested. PPD is requesting the following felony charges:

Aggravated Battery

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Officers say they originally located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound near the Sonic Drive-In.

The report indicates that the victim was not corresponding with officers at that time.

