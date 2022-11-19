Read full article on original website
KEVN
Flags fly half-staff in honor of former Rep. Debra Anderson
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, Dec. 10, in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson. Anderson served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1977-1989 and was the first...
KEVN
"Merry Prairie Christmas" kicked off at the South Dakota State Capitol
KEVN
Nice today, some changes tomorrow.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - aThe weather will be quite pleasant today with sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Winds will be light. Tomorrow a cold front and trough will move through, bringing gusty winds and a few rain and snow showers. One to two inches of snow could fall im.
KEVN
Black Hills restaurants setting plates for Turkey Day; Kathmandu Bistro excited to celebrate
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thanksgiving is a major U.S. holiday. Although many families will spend the day gathered around their own dining room tables, others will celebrate at someone else’s. According to a Farm Bureau survey, the average cost to cook a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 this year...
KEVN
Windy with More Clouds Today; Snow Showers Tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some snow is possible for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills late today, tonight and early tomorrow, but accumulations will be minimal. Thanksgiving will be seasonable with highs in the 40s, although we will see more sunshine for the holiday. We could reach the lower 60s on Friday with 50s expected on Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down next week. In fact, cold, wintry weather will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday.
KEVN
Gobbling up the extra calories. Turkey Trot is raising funds for local trails and youth
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Look no ‘feather’, if you’re searching for something to ‘gobble up’ the extra calories we’re all likely to consume on Thanksgiving Day, the Turkey Trot will be a welcomed guest. “Walkers can start any time after 8 am, and...
KEVN
Juveniles weekend crime spree lands them in custody
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Early Saturday morning police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles are being detained at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center regarding the shooting on Saturday.
KEVN
Pet of the Week: Thor
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Thanksgiving on Thursday, and the most wonderful time of year creeping closer, now is the purr-fect time to add a super addition to your family, Why not find your furr-ever friend right here in the Black Hills? This weeks Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is Thor.
