South Dakota State

KEVN

Flags fly half-staff in honor of former Rep. Debra Anderson

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, Dec. 10, in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson. Anderson served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1977-1989 and was the first...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Nice today, some changes tomorrow.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - aThe weather will be quite pleasant today with sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Winds will be light. Tomorrow a cold front and trough will move through, bringing gusty winds and a few rain and snow showers. One to two inches of snow could fall im.
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Windy with More Clouds Today; Snow Showers Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some snow is possible for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills late today, tonight and early tomorrow, but accumulations will be minimal. Thanksgiving will be seasonable with highs in the 40s, although we will see more sunshine for the holiday. We could reach the lower 60s on Friday with 50s expected on Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down next week. In fact, cold, wintry weather will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday.
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Juveniles weekend crime spree lands them in custody

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Early Saturday morning police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles are being detained at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center regarding the shooting on Saturday.
RAPID VALLEY, SD
KEVN

Pet of the Week: Thor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Thanksgiving on Thursday, and the most wonderful time of year creeping closer, now is the purr-fect time to add a super addition to your family, Why not find your furr-ever friend right here in the Black Hills? This weeks Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is Thor.

