GSU to host tree lighting and jazz concert

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State University (GSU) will be hosting two free and open events, a tree lighting and a jazz concert, on Dec. 1.

The annual “Tree Lighting Ceremony” will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the Robert F. Kidd Library and will include a hot cocoa bar and music.

At 7 p.m., the GSU Jazz Band will perform at the Fine Arts Center Auditorium, featuring jazz, big band classics and holiday tunes. Donations will also be accepted at the concert.

To learn more, you can call the Robert F. Kidd Library at (304) 462-6160 or the Department of Fine Arts at (304) 462-6109.

