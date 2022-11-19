New York Times: Former evangelical activist claims he knew of 2014 Supreme Court decision before it was released

Read full article on original website
Related
Fauci to be grilled for hours under oath by GOP AGs in Wednesday deposition
Attorneys General Eric Schmitt and Jeff Landry will question Dr. Anthony Fauci Wednesday under oath about his alleged role in colluding with Big Tech to control the COVID narrative.
Grassley presses Musk over Twitter data security concerns, whistleblower allegations
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the highest-ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, pressed new Twitter CEO Elon Musk over data security concerns raised by a Twitter whistleblower who came forward before Musk completed his acquisition of the company. Grassley’s Wednesday letter to Musk focuses on issues Musk inherited when taking over Twitter, differing from pushback from…
Georgia high court allows Saturday voting for Senate runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia counties will be allowed to hold early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, under a Wednesday ruling from the state Supreme Court. The court issued a unanimous, one-sentence ruling declining to review...
Republicans are winning the Latino vote because the future is on the ballot
Republicans are winning Latino votes because we want American Dream, not some Marxist, Latinx dream that delivers equal misery. The future is on the ballot.
Elon Musk mocks #staywoke shirts at Twitter that were made to support Black Lives Matter and once worn by Jack Dorsey
In 2016, Jack Dorsey said the shirts represented "being aware, staying aware" of events like the police shooting of Michael Brown.
Democrats blamed GOP's 'anti-LGBTQ' rhetoric for Colorado Springs shooting but suspect is 'nonbinary'
Despite not knowing anything about a possible motive, Democrats were quick to blame Republicans for the LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado over the weekend.
Comments / 0