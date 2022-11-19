Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Welcome to my 2022-23 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets series, where I will examine trade targets from around the NHL. From blockbuster deals to minor upgrades, no stone will be left unturned, and we’ll be sure to have some fun along the way. The Maple Leafs will be busy this season as general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas continues to work the phones trying to construct his next deal.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need a Roster Shakeup if Losing Streak Continues
The Buffalo Sabres dropped another game to push their losing streak to eight as they continue their struggles in November. While some of the losses have not looked terrible from an effort or energy perspective, a majority of them have been quite embarrassing. This team has gone from a 7-3-0 record and looking like a hard-nosed team with fight in them, to a 7-11-0 record and looking like they think they can walk through teams on skill alone. They have no right to believe that they can play that way when they have been a bottom-feeding team for more than a decade.
The Hockey Writers
3 Things Ducks Fans Should Be Thankful For in 2022-23
Yes, the Anaheim Ducks still have yet to win in regulation through 19 games, one away from tying the all-time record. Yes, their goal differential is a league-worst minus-32 and they have the worst point percentage in the league by a fair margin. But, there are still things that Ducks fans can be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Here are three of them.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways To Make The Presidents’ Trophy More Valuable
The NHL awards the Presidents’ Trophy to the team with the most regular season points each year. While it is a very impressive feat, the reward is simply a picture with the trophy and a banner raised to the rafters of the team’s home arena. Over the past few years, there has been more and more discussion surfacing about whether or not there should be a more rewarding motivation to win it.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Check-In: Gaudreau, Steel, Boldy & Rossi
The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey started out rough but ended on a good note. They played three games, one on the road against the Nashville Predators and two at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes. They lost the first two games to the Predators and Penguins, but then they found a way to come from behind and take down the Hurricanes, one of the best teams in the NHL at the moment.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Face Dilemma Naming No. 1 Netminder
As the 2022-23 season got underway, it was logical to assume that the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending strategy was set to include Matt Murray as their No. 1 and Ilya Samsonov as their No. 2, with an open competition for the net throughout. However, that’s not quite how things have transpired thus far in Toronto.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Need to Unleash Kent Johnson
Kent Johnson has been one of the biggest bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite averaging just over twelve minutes a game this season, he is tied with Sean Kuraly for fourth on the team in scoring. Plenty of Ice Time Available for Johnson.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: Diagnosing Alex Nedeljkovic’s 2022-23 Struggles
Surely, the 2022-23 season hasn’t exactly started the way Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic envisioned. Through six games, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 4.33 GAA and a .873 SV% to go with his 2-3-1 record. In addition, his -6.56 goals-saved above average is fifth-worst in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Huberdeau, Markstrom, Zadorov & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Jonathan Huberdeau is beginning to pick things up after a slow start to the season. In other news, Jacob Markstrom has gotten off to a shaky start this season and recently acknowledged he needs to be better. Meanwhile, when speaking with the media on Monday afternoon, head coach Darryl Sutter said that Nikita Zadorov has been the team’s best defenseman this season. Last but not least, Adam Ruzicka is making the most of a recent opportunity he has been given on the Flames’ top line.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Rielly, Hollowell, Benn & Mete
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the player movements as the team readies itself to play the scalding-hot New Jersey Devils. The Devils are engaged in an extended NHL winning streak, now up to 13 straight games. They’ll be seeking their 14th straight win against a suddenly under-manned Maple Leafs’ team.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Are Giving Away Too Many Points in Overtime
Another game, another disappointing overtime loss for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Which is odd because the Maple Leafs have shown to be quite skilled in extra time in the past. Just last season, while it wasn’t a winning record, they were an even 6-6. Currently, they’ve gone to overtime...
The Hockey Writers
Don Granato Brings Light to Struggling Sabres
As the Buffalo Sabres enter yet another losing streak, fans are quick to place the blame on head coach Don Granato. However, when you consider everything going wrong, Granato appears to be one thing going right. Granato Has Relevant Experience. Granato has a long history of developing young talent. He...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Goaltending Shines, Krejci, Zboril & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There were just two games in the last seven days on the schedule...
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Morrissey Is an Early-Season Norris Trophy Favourite
Over the summer, Rick Bowness told Josh Morrissey of the high expectations he had for him. “At the end of the season, and this is what I told him, when there’s a discussion of who the top-10 D are for the Norris Trophy voting, I want to see his name in there,” the new head coach told reporters recently.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Vezina Trophy Tracker
Welcome to THW’s 2022-23 Vezina Trophy tracker, which hopes to rank the NHL’s leading goaltenders using a blend of traditional and more modern analytical tools on a monthly basis for the duration of the regular season. Briefly, goals saved above expected (GSAx) is a new statistic used to...
The Hockey Writers
4 Changes Behind Penguins’ Recent Success
The Pittsburgh Penguins had an extremely rough start to the 2022-23 NHL season. Through their first 12 games, the team sat with a 4-6-2 record, which was good for 27th in the entire league. After losing to the Seattle Kraken (3-2) in the final game of their seven-game losing streak, the team had a rare three-day break in which they were able to recuperate, practice, and make some changes to the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Roller Coaster November Continues
The New York Islanders are in the midst of a roller-coaster November, which has taken a turn for the worse over the last 10 days despite book-end wins on their recent road trip. Losses to teams below them in the standings, including back-to-back losses allowing five goals in each game, have ignited calls by fans for a trade to bolster the roster. The Islanders managed to squeeze out a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2 in overtime on November 21st, but that may be the only measure of success in the game. It was an ugly game from a rudderless team at the moment.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Early Candidates for the 2025 World Cup of Hockey
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially begun, and soccer fans from all across the world are tuned-in to the events going on in Qatar. This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, so chances are that you’ve probably heard somebody talking about it by now. But what you may not have heard is that we recently received an update on when the next World Cup of Hockey will be held.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Star Players Stellar in 13th Straight Win
There was some history made last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. With their 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the New Jersey Devils tied a franchise record winning streak originally set during the 2000-01 season. Their star players were their star players, as they had stellar performances against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and co. in capturing their 13th straight win.
