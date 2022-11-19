Read full article on original website
Wissot: The saddest memorial in America sits on a forsaken hill
I cried the first time I saw the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It took place in the dark and the low-slung wall blocked my view of what I was about to witness. I wasn’t prepared for the shock of suddenly seeing thousands of names listed on 72 black granite panels. Each name represented the death of a man or woman sacrificed in this country’s worst military mistake of the 20th century.
Letter: How to give thanks to caregivers
Who doesn’t want to age in place here in the valley and in their own home with family? For many of us, this will require a family caregiver to make that happen. Not everyone is lucky enough to have a family member who can be a caregiver, but for those who are, it is one of the best gifts someone can be given.
Lewis: Have we no decency?
It’s 2 a.m. A loud shattering of glass awakens the occupant of a darkened home. An old man, 82 years old, is confronted by an attacker in his own home. The assailant, armed with zip ties and duct tape, terrorizes this frightened old man, ultimately shattering his skull with a hammer.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch meets Vail Christian students
The students at Vail Christian High School had a special guest join their American Government class on Nov. 1. Neil Gorsuch, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, paid a virtual visit to the school’s classroom in Edwards to address the students, share some of his knowledge and be available for questions.
