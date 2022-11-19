For parents of Christmas parade dancers, the news brought panic, then relief, then sadness

Just an hour before, Hillsborough street roared with marching band music and hundreds of cheering holiday-minded spectators. Now, it was eerily quiet, save for the jingling of costumes that never debuted on the parade route and the blare of police walkie-talkies.

Vendors selling Christmas candles and knitwear slowly closed their tents. Spectators in Santa hats packed up folding chairs and blankets. Parents shepherded their children — dressed as elves, deer and pandas — back home.

Personal effects lay on a Christmas float at the scene of an accident where a truck pulling a the float lost control and hit a parade participant near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Allison Sias was waiting on the sidelines during the parade, waiting for her daughter, 13, to pass when her mother called to say that a girl in a dance company had been injured by a truck .

Sias panicked — her daughter Ella was performing with the Stage door Studio, as she has for the last seven years. After several frantic calls, the company assured her that their students were safe.

Shihai Zhang and his son, Willliam Zhang, pack up the supplies they planned to use during the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The event was canceled before they were able to walk in the parade. Teddy Rosenbluth/Teddy Rosenbluth

A member of the CC & Company dance troupe was injured Saturday when the brakes went out on a truck pulling one of the troupe’s two floats.

Even though it wasn’t her daughter’s group, speaking about the incident brought Sias to tears.

“The thought that someone dropped their kid off” — she paused to wipe tears from her eyes — “I just can’t believe it happened in our community.”

Participants of the dance troupe and adults leave Hillyer Memorial Christian Church after a truck pulling a float went out of control at the Raleigh Christmas Parade injuring at least one person Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Michael Johnson, whose daughter Cassidy was scheduled to perform with a dance company in the parade, had similar fears when he heard about the incident.

“Obviously, I was worried,” he said. “The girl was in a dance company and Cassidy was in a dance company.”

Michael and Cassidy Johnson left the Raleigh Christmas Parade. An accident involving a young girl canceled the event before Cassidy performed. Teddy Rosenbluth/Teddy Rosenbluth

Ella Sias and Cassidy Johnson were among many performers who had not started walking in the parade when organizers canceled the event.

Andrew Holobay, who was set to walk in the parade with Ukrainians in the Carolinas, said he was particularly disturbed to find out that it was a child who was injured.

“That it happened to a child is horrible,” he said. “The whole parade is for children in the first place.”