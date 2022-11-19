ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

For parents of Christmas parade dancers, the news brought panic, then relief, then sadness

By Teddy Rosenbluth
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

Just an hour before, Hillsborough street roared with marching band music and hundreds of cheering holiday-minded spectators. Now, it was eerily quiet, save for the jingling of costumes that never debuted on the parade route and the blare of police walkie-talkies.

Vendors selling Christmas candles and knitwear slowly closed their tents. Spectators in Santa hats packed up folding chairs and blankets. Parents shepherded their children — dressed as elves, deer and pandas — back home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZjbC_0jH3H4m100
Personal effects lay on a Christmas float at the scene of an accident where a truck pulling a the float lost control and hit a parade participant near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Allison Sias was waiting on the sidelines during the parade, waiting for her daughter, 13, to pass when her mother called to say that a girl in a dance company had been injured by a truck .

Sias panicked — her daughter Ella was performing with the Stage door Studio, as she has for the last seven years. After several frantic calls, the company assured her that their students were safe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rH7Sf_0jH3H4m100
Shihai Zhang and his son, Willliam Zhang, pack up the supplies they planned to use during the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The event was canceled before they were able to walk in the parade. Teddy Rosenbluth/Teddy Rosenbluth

A member of the CC & Company dance troupe was injured Saturday when the brakes went out on a truck pulling one of the troupe’s two floats.

Even though it wasn’t her daughter’s group, speaking about the incident brought Sias to tears.

“The thought that someone dropped their kid off” — she paused to wipe tears from her eyes — “I just can’t believe it happened in our community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1bOF_0jH3H4m100
Participants of the dance troupe and adults leave Hillyer Memorial Christian Church after a truck pulling a float went out of control at the Raleigh Christmas Parade injuring at least one person Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Michael Johnson, whose daughter Cassidy was scheduled to perform with a dance company in the parade, had similar fears when he heard about the incident.

“Obviously, I was worried,” he said. “The girl was in a dance company and Cassidy was in a dance company.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzOvJ_0jH3H4m100
Michael and Cassidy Johnson left the Raleigh Christmas Parade. An accident involving a young girl canceled the event before Cassidy performed. Teddy Rosenbluth/Teddy Rosenbluth

Ella Sias and Cassidy Johnson were among many performers who had not started walking in the parade when organizers canceled the event.

Andrew Holobay, who was set to walk in the parade with Ukrainians in the Carolinas, said he was particularly disturbed to find out that it was a child who was injured.

“That it happened to a child is horrible,” he said. “The whole parade is for children in the first place.”

Comments / 16

Morgan Kassner
3d ago

This is so sad. I don't think this was done on purpose. But, as a mechanic....there were many aftermarket parts on that truck, especially the extension on the wheel base and rims and tires. when you modify OEM equipment, any system of the car, especially the braking system by modifying wheel base and it's OEM suspension specs, many issues can occur.

Reply(1)
7
T Smoth
3d ago

Why couldn’t a Christmas parade wait until after Thanksgiving and closer to the actual holiday? Why would you have a Christmas parade this early??

Reply(6)
6
Mad_Cat_In_The_Hat
3d ago

I'll be curious to see the report on how his brakes went out. I wonder if someone did this with intent?

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Girl dies in Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy: What went wrong?

RALEIGH, N.C. — The death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during Saturday's Raleigh Christmas Parade is tragedy on two fronts. First, a family and her dance team participating in the parade are dealing with their loss. Second, the 20-year-old-driver charged in the death, Landen Christopher Glass, will have to live the memories of those fateful seconds when his pickup truck drove toward a group of dancers, hitting and killing one of them.
RALEIGH, NC
thisisraleigh.com

Magic of Lights Raleigh: A Dazzling Christmas Lights Show with a Little Bit Extra

The 2022 Holiday Season in Raleigh is kicking off with a dazzling drive through lights show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, (3801 Rock Quarry Rd). This was our first time our family experienced the popular holiday lights show, called the Magic of Lights, which we had a special media preview before opening night.
RALEIGH, NC
ourstate.com

A Legendary Peanut Butter Pie in Rocky Mount

A man once put a $10,000 check on the counter of Lucille George’s Carolina Café — or so one version of the story goes — in an attempt to buy her peanut butter pie recipe. Countless others tried, too. But Mrs. George always chuckled and waved them off. “I’m not going to give [the recipe] away,” she told the Rocky Mount Telegram when she closed the community institution in 1987 after 45 years of business. “I’m going to carry it with me.”
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Daily South

Why You Need To Take A Trip To Apex, North Carolina, This Holiday Season

A historic downtown, vintage train station, and lots and lots of Christmas lights—what else could you need for a magical holiday escape? When it comes to small-town Christmas charm, Apex, North Carolina, has all its bases covered. Founded in the 1860s, Apex is considered one of the most intact turn-of-the-century railroad towns in the area. Located just 20 minutes west of Raleigh, the town of just over 60,000 is filled to the brim with Yuletide spirit. From a legendary single-family-home light display to a town-wide Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, and plenty of seasonal shopping, here’s why you should visit Apex this holiday season.
APEX, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
17K+
Followers
541
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy