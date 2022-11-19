Read full article on original website
Ottumwa Man Faces Washington County Felony Charges
A southeast Iowa faces multiple felony charges for an incident in Washington County earlier this month. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for 39-year-old Jason Robert Potts of Ottumwa. On November 8th, Potts was involved in an incident just before 4p.m. In which a caller alerted the Washington County Communications Center that they had tires stolen from a vehicle and located them on a vehicle that Potts was operating. When the caller confronted him, Potts fled and a dispute occurred in Keokuk County east of Richland at the intersection of Highways 1 and 78. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene of the dispute, and the Jefferson County Officers took Potts into custody.
Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
Ottumwa man arrested in North Iowa pleads not guilty to federal gun and drug crimes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A federal trial is now scheduled for a man arrested in connection to a standoff in Mason City. Michael David Dalluge, 27 of Ottumwa, has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
Crash caught on camera in State Center
STATE CENTER, Iowa — Police are urging drivers to slow down after a crash was caught on camera. The crash happened on Highway 30 in State Center. In the video, police are already on a traffic stop when a car speeds through and slams into another car. No one...
Des Moines Men Sentenced In Fentanyl Deaths
(Polk County, IA) — Two Des Moines men will spend decades in prison after being convicted in a fentanyl death. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael James and 38-year-old Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl to a man and woman, who both overdosed in 2020. The woman survived, but the man died. Investigators say the Oxycodone pills given contained fentanyl. Williams, who was previously convicted, is facing additional prison time for holding his children at gunpoint during a drug bust in Des Moines in December of 2020.
Knoxville Holiday Closures
All Knoxville city and county offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday, including the library. Knoxville Public Schools are closed until Monday. The post office and banks will also be closed as well as many stores. Government offices will reopen Monday. The Marion County Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday as well.
Iowa Man Convicted In Violent Death Of Girlfriend
(Des Moines, IA) An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. Arterberry is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21. His attorneys say he plans to appeal the case.
SE 5th St & Payton Ave reopened following reported gunfire, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — The intersection of SE 5TH Street & Payton Avenue is open today following reports of gunfire on Saturday night, according to police. Sgt. Parizek says the road was closed to process the scene. No injuries or arrests have been reported since, according to Parizek. Original...
First interview held with Knoxville hit-and-run victim
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — "From what I am told I could have died," said Claudio Verzilli, who was hit by a car while riding his bike. Verzilli does not remember much from Saturday, Oct. 22. It was the day he was hit by a car while on a bike ride.
Des Moines police investigating report of shots fired
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a report of shots fired on the city's south side. It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night on Southeast 5th Street and Payton Avenue. Police responded to the report of gun fire. No injuries have been reported.
Teen who pled guilty in fatal shooting outside Iowa high school to be sentenced
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The first person to be sentenced in the deadly March shooting outside Des Moines’ East High will learn his fate Monday. Sixteen-year-old Kevin Martinez was originally charged with five different crimes including first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted murder. Martinez has accepted a plea deal to two counts of […]
VA Groundbreaking Ceremony Held
Knoxville held a groundbreaking ceremony on the grounds where the former Veterans Administration Hospital stood. It made November 21 a day to remember in moving forward in rebuilding the old Veteran’s Administration Hospital grounds after the buildings were leveled. After the VA Hospital left town it was time for...
Ellis Law Offices Hat/Glove Drive Ongoing
The 12th annual Ellis Law Offices Hat/Glove drive has begun. Ryan Ellis said the program started 12 years ago when he saw kids crossing the street on a brutally cold day without hats or gloves, and so he donated items to be dropped off that day. Ellis said that since that point, the drive has grown tremendously, and last year it collected 1500 items to be donated to schools across Warren County, and all donations are matched by a dollar amount with a check presented to Unravel Pediatric Cancer – Iowa.
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
Billy Joe “Bill” Colwell, Jr.
A graveside service for Billy Joe “Bill” Colwell, Jr., age 54, of Knoxville, will be held on Wednesday, November 23rd, at 1:00 P.M. at Union Chapel Cemetery in Monroe County. Bill’s wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bill’s memory to Pella Comfort House. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting Bill’s family with his arrangements.
City of Pella Thanksgiving Closures
All city of Pella offices are closed for Thanksgiving both Thursday and Friday. Additionally, Thursday’s regular trash collection route will occur today. All Pella Regional medical clinics are closed this Thursday in observance of the holiday as well. Those who have an emergency can call 911 or go to the emergency room.
Warren County Residents Well Grants
Warren County residents who have a private well on their property can take advantage of the Grants-to-Counties program to have it cleaned and monitored. The program will test the well for Total Coliform Bacteria, E. coli, and Arsenic for free, reimburse up to $500 for plugging a well, up to $300 for plugging a cistern, and up to $1,000 for well rehabilitation. For more information on the Grants-to-Counties program, contact Warren County Environmental Health.
Knoxville Students Prepare for State Dance
The State Dance competition will be held in Des Moines at Hy-Vee Hall starting Wednesday, November 30 through Friday, December 2. Knoxville has six students who will be competing at state and Pleasantville has four at state dance and three more in color guard competition in Des Moines. Competing for...
Pieper Lewis hearing set for January on alleged probation violation
DES MOINES, Iowa – A hearing on whether 18-year-old Pieper Lewis will go to prison for allegedly violating the terms of her probation has been scheduled for January. Lewis had been scheduled to be in court Friday morning but did not appear with her attorneys at the probation revocation hearing. During the brief hearing, the […]
