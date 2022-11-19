ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
u.today

Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
decrypt.co

FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was right about one thing: He and his inner circle won’t see any more money from the company. FTX spelled out in...
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...

It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...

