Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Madison woman
MADISON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Dianna Boring of Madison.
MBI officials said she’s five feet and seven inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel
She was last seen around 9:45 a.m. on U.S. 49 in Richland on Friday, November 18. She may be driving a 2015 silver Subaru with tag MAE 8939. MBI officials said she may be traveling south.
Her family members said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information about Boring’s location can call the Madison Police Department at (601)-856-6111.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily NewsCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0