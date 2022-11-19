ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Madison woman

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

MADISON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Dianna Boring of Madison.

MBI officials said she’s five feet and seven inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around 9:45 a.m. on U.S. 49 in Richland on Friday, November 18. She may be driving a 2015 silver Subaru with tag MAE 8939. MBI officials said she may be traveling south.

Her family members said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information about Boring’s location can call the Madison Police Department at (601)-856-6111.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

