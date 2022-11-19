ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada men's basketball: Wolf Pack downs Texas Arlington for 4th straight win

By Neil Healy
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

The Nevada men's basketball team passed its first road test of the season Friday, cruising to a 62-43 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks. It’s the second time Nevada has defeated a highly-touted WAC team in a week after beating Grand Canyon last Saturday. It’s Nevada’s first 4-0 start since 2018.

ICYMI: Nevada men's basketball runs past William Jessup

The defense continues to impress

Nevada’s defense is making stellar performances routine, stifling a previously high-flying UT Arlington offense. Coming off back-to-back 100-point outings, the Mavericks were held to 18 percent shooting from the field and 12 percent from the 3-point line while scoring just 43 points, including 18 in the first half.

Despite an off-night shooting for the Wolf Pack, the defense kept the game out of reach the entire night, with the Mavericks never leading in the game.

Part of Nevada’s defensive strategy is to hone in on the opposing team’s best offensive player and limit his scoring to force the rest of the team to replace that production.

UT Arlington’s leading scorer, Taj Anderson, was the latest victim. Guard Kenan Blackshear and forward Tre Coleman took turns guarding Anderson and held him scoreless for the first 10:22 of the game time. For the game, he finished with two points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field, 0-for-6 from the 3-point line and zero free throw attempts.

The rest of the team was unable to make up for Anderson’s struggles, with no single Maverick scorer making more than one field goal in the game.

Ut Arlington’s 43 points are the fewest scored against Nevada since 2008. It’s also the second time the Wolf Pack has held an opponent under 50 points this season, the first being Grand Canyon.

After Friday’s win, Nevada is third in the nation in opponent field goal percentage, 16 th in scoring defense, and 23 rd in both 3-point percentage defense and blocks per game.

Foster injures his ankle and Williams sees more playing time

Nevada guard Daniel Foster suffered an ankle injury seven minutes into the game. For a team already thin in the backcourt, Foster going down puts strain on Nevada’s already short depth chart.

In his place slid Nevada freshman forward Darrion Williams, who has made a name for himself as a scorer and energy guy coming off the bench early this season.

In 24 minutes, Williams finished with 10 points (tied for second amongst all scorers) on 4-of-7 shooting while adding eight rebounds and three steals. If Foster is out for a significant amount of time, Williams and the other bench players will see their roles increase

Other notes

Lucas leads Nevada in scoring again

Nevada guard Jarod Lucas has quickly become Nevada’s most prolific scorer. On Friday, Lucas finished with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting and 2-of-7 from the 3-point line. In the first four games of the season, Lucas has been Nevada’s leading scorer in three of them. Despite his low shooting numbers (35 percent from the floor, 34.5 percent on 3-pointers), he has demonstrated an ability to score in bunches, something Nevada needs from him consistently.

Nevada struggles from behind the arc

Nevada’s 3-point shooting must have missed the flight to Arlington Thursday night. As a team, Nevada went 3-for-19 (15.8 percent) from the 3-point line , with two of those belonging to Lucas.

The bigs are back in their roles

Nevada center Will Baker missed Tuesday’s game against William Jessup with an injury, forcing K.J. Hymes into the starting lineup.

Baker returned and Hymes moved back to the bench, which worked out well for both. Baker finished with 10 points and five rebounds while shooting 3-of-5 from the floor. Hymes had nine points and four rebounds while adding five blocks, his second 5-block performance of the season.

Due to injuries and transfers in the offseason, Nevada is down to two bigs on the roster. With both healthy, Nevada will be able to have either Baker or Hymes on the floor at all times, which helps the offense stretch the floor and the defense protect the rim. Both will be crucial for Nevada to keep up this hot start.

Up next

Nevada hops on another plane to play in the Cayman Island Classic. The first game pits Nevada against the Tulane Greenwave on Monday at 2 p.m. The following game is against either Rhode Island or Kansas, with a third game scheduled for Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Nevada men's basketball: Wolf Pack downs Texas Arlington for 4th straight win

Comments / 0

 

Reno-Gazette Journal

