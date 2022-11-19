Read full article on original website
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
BBC
Tip-off leads authorities to huge fly-tipping site in Liverpool
A tip-off from the public has stopped tonnes of waste being fly-tipped in an empty warehouse, a council has said. Liverpool City Council said it was told a site in the north of the city was being set up as an illegal dump. A joint operation with police and the...
BBC
Britain sending helicopters to Ukraine for first time - Ben Wallace
Britain is sending helicopters to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, the first piloted aircraft to be sent by the UK since the war began. Three former British military Sea Kings will be provided and the first has already arrived, the BBC understands. In the last six weeks, Ukrainian...
BBC
Homeless deaths return to pre-pandemic level
There were 741 deaths of homeless people registered last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates. The number had dipped during 2020, when people were given emergency accommodation during coronavirus lockdowns, to 688. Homeless charity Crisis called for decisive action to "prevent more loss of life in the future".
Walmart Manager Opens Fire in Break Room, Killing 6
"By Alex Brandon and Ben FinleyA Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.The gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when officers found him, police said. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also left at least six people wounded, including one critically.The store in Chesapeake, Virginia’s second-largest city, was busy just before the attack Tuesday night as people stocked up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a shopper told a local TV station.Employee...
BBC
French tax inspector killed during visit to antique dealer
A French tax inspector has been killed during an audit at the home of a dealer in second-hand goods, police say. Officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds and his female colleague bound to a chair at the property in the small northern village of Bullecourt. The dealer's body...
BBC
Blackouts across Ukraine amid wave of Russian strikes
Watch: Newborn baby reported killed in Russian missile strike. The grandmother of a newborn baby has said her daughter's child was killed by a Russian missile. Emergency services say the missile struck a maternity hospital in the Ukraine-held town of Vilnyansk overnight. The mother, who was the only woman in the facility at the time, and a doctor were rescued from the rubble, officials say.
Driftwood sanctuary doesn’t horse around, saves animals at auction
, , , Camille Carson recognized a problem and knew she had to do something. For that, she earned the everlasting gratitude of Taini, a sixyear- old Arabian mix that Carson picked up at a low-end horse auction. Taini was destined for the slaughterhouse. She was malnourished, abused, had a respiratory infection and was, mostly, unapproachable. “She was obviously starving and had been beaten,” recalled Carson, who purchased the horse for $275. These days, Taini — which means “Returning Moon” in Chippewa — is healthy and happy on the 50-acre ranch that is home to the Driftwood Horse Rescue and Sanctuary. She walks...
BBC
Ukraine war: Power cuts across the country and in Moldova as missiles hit
Ukraine's western city of Lviv is without power after a wave of Russian missiles pounded the country. Critical infrastructure in Kyiv was also targeted, and the city's officials said three people died in the attack. Across the border, Moldova also reported "massive" blackouts, although it has not been directly hit.
BBC
One woman remembers 'holiday hell' after being scammed by a travel agent
A Brazilian woman, Adriane Trofin, ended up losing a lot of money after being impressed by a travel agent's social media posts and booking a holiday with him. She saved up for a "dream" holiday in Greece, for her family and friends. But on arrival in Athens it soon became...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile's Kos trip completely unacceptable - MP
The justice secretary has agreed to look into the decision to let a "predatory" paedophile jet off on holiday before being sentenced. MP Dan Jarvis wrote to Dominic Raab to voice "very serious concerns" after a judge gave Matthew Thompson permission to travel to Greece while on bail. Thompson, 48,...
BBC
Kent Police plans to cut number of PCSOs by two thirds
Kent Police plans to cut the number of police community support officers (PCSOs) by two thirds. The force has proposed to close 208 full time equivalent PCSO positions, leaving 102 officers in post. Kent Police said an extra 134 police officers would be moved into neighbourhood policing roles. Ian Pointon,...
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
BBC
Some asylum seekers in NI in 'prison-like' hotel conditions
Some asylum seekers in Northern Ireland are living in hotels in conditions "close to prison", an MP has said. The SDLP's Claire Hanna also said she had a constituent who had been waiting more than five years for an asylum claim to be processed. She made the comments during a...
BBC
US Walmart shooting: Employee kills six at Virginia supermarket
An employee at a Walmart supermarket in the US state of Virginia has shot dead six people and injured four others, police say. Officers were called to the scene after the gunman, who has not been named, opened fire on colleagues at the branch in Chesapeake. He later turned the...
BBC
US shooting: Seven dead after attack in Virginia Walmart
At least seven people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia, officials say. A man, believed to be the store manager, opened fire then turned the gun on himself, and is now dead. The City of Chesapeake earlier...
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
BBC
Kincora Boys' Home in Belfast to be gone by end of day
The demolition of the former Kincora Boys' Home in east Belfast will be completed on Wednesday. Initial preparation work began on the site, now owned by Hagan Homes, last week. At least 29 boys were abused at the home on the Newtownards Road from the 1950s to the 1980s. Former...
