Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Best Batman actors: every star ranked best to worst
With 'The Batman' finally arriving, we pick the best Batman actors to date...
Gizmodo
Legion of Super-Heroes Trailer Brings Past and Future Heroes Together
While Warner Bros. has spent the last decade plus trying to whip DC Comics movies into some form of coherence in live action, its animated movie output has generally remained consistent. The 2010s saw over a dozen movies based on or inspired by the New 52 line of comics, and later rebooted into a new series of films beginning with 2020's Superman: Man of Tomorrow and Batman: The Long Halloween. Next year’s Legion of Super-Heroes continues the now five-film franchise by using Superman and Supergirl to spotlight one of DC’s B-tier superhero teams.
ComicBook
DC Makes a Major Change to Doctor Fate's Helmet
With the theatrical release of Black Adam last month, an entirely new audience is talking about the mantle of DC's Doctor Fate. The otherwordly sorcerer has been a part of the comics for decades now, with the mantle being worn by multiple people in dramatically different contexts. Along the way, the lore surrounding the Helmet of Fate has changed here and there — and it looks like recent DC comics, particularly he most recent issue of Batman vs. Robin, are no exception. Spoilers for Batman vs. Robin #3 from Mark Waid, Mahmud Asrar, and Scott Godlewski below! Only look if you want to know!
Collider
'Legion of Super-Heroes' Gets 4K Blu-ray Release Date
DC is about to have a huge year on the big screen in 2023, but they’re also starting off the year strong with their next direct-to-video animated feature Legion of Super-Heroes. The film just dropped its first trailer earlier this week and now the next DC adventure has a release date. Warner Brothers Home Entertainment has announced that Legion of Super-Heroes is releasing on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 7, 2023.
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66
Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...
Amy Adams says she hasn't been asked about playing Lois Lane again after Henry Cavill confirmed his Superman return
Amy Adams hasn't been asked about returning to play Lois Lane next to Henry Cavill's Superman, but said: "I'll support whatever direction they go."
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
IGN
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry
Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
Ana De Armas' John Wick Spinoff Has Added Yet Another Alum From The Keanu Reeves Movies
Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff Ballerina is coming, and another alum from the Keanu Reeves film series has been confirmed to show up.
dexerto.com
Ryan Reynolds wrote a Deadpool Christmas movie – but there’s a catch
Ryan Reynolds is about to star in a new Christmas movie, but turns out he’s actually written one… with Deadpool in it. Ryan Reynolds is one of the biggest comedy stars right now. Having recently starred in the new Christmas movie Spirited – which we reviewed here on Dexerto – he’s now making himself a prominent feature of the holiday season.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Collider
James Gunn Discusses Giving Rocket A "Spectacular" Send-off in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
While James Gunn is the new head of DC Studios his work with Marvel Studios isn’t just finished yet. Fans will soon be treated to MCU’s first official holiday offering with Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and the franchise closing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 drops next year. The upcoming movie will close the chapter on our favorite band of interplanetary misfits and is seemingly Gunn’s last MCU entry for the foreseeable future as well. In a new interview with Deadline, the director discussed his departure and revealed the reason he needed to finish the trilogy.
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Gunn Clears the Air on the Rumors Surrounding Henry Cavill’s Superman Contract
For those outside of the know, visionary director James Gunn is now in the driver’s seat at DC Films, alongside co-leader Peter Safran, and he’s not afraid to clear things up when the internet gets them wrong. A recent online rumor claimed British star Henry Cavill, who has portrayed Superman in the DCEU since 2013’s Man of Steel, had signed a new contract with the company that included the potential for television appearances. While Gunn has not yet fully denied this, he did take to Twitter to clarify that no current reports on the matter come from anyone with actual knowledge on the situation.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0