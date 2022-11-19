Read full article on original website
click orlando
WATCH: Sedan driver flees after hitting, injuring 12-year-old bicyclist in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle was injured during a hit-and-run crash in Orange County last week, video released by Florida Highway Patrol shows. Troopers said the crash occurred around 4:24 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the intersection of Avalon Park East Boulevard and Auburn Cove Lane.
WESH
Deputies: Man dies in Volusia County after getting pinned under tree limb
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a man died after getting pinned under a tree limb. Deputies said on Monday, a man from DeLeon Springs, 71-year-old Gary Clancy was cutting trees in DeLand on Covey Hill Way. A resident in the area found Clancy under...
click orlando
2 injured, 1 critically, in head-on crash at Florida Turnpike, I-4 in Orlando, FHP says
ORLANDO, Fla. – One driver was critically injured and another suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning in a head-on crash on the Florida Turnpike ramp to Interstate 4, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on the ramp from the Turnpike southbound exit ramp to I-4.
‘Tragic accident’: Volusia County man, 71, dies after being crushed by large tree limb
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old man died after he was crushed by a large tree limb in DeLand in what Volusia County deputies called a “tragic accident.”. Deputies said Gary Clancy, of DeLeon Springs, was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field off Covey Hill Way on Monday morning.
click orlando
Reports of gunshots lead to man’s body in Seminole County apartment, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a Seminole County apartment early Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said residents reported hearing gunshots around 8:10 a.m. at Vista Haven Apartment Homes. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag...
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
click orlando
Man in hospital after shooting at Orange County hotel, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 40s was injured in a shooting at an Orange County hotel Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 800 block of Lee Road at the Katerina Hotel around 7:24 p.m. after receiving calls about the shooting.
click orlando
4 dogs dead, dozens found malnourished at Seminole County home; owner arrested
SANFORD, Fla. – A man arrested Monday in a domestic violence incident is facing new charges after investigators found more than two dozen malnourished dogs and four dead dogs at his home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest report of Brandon Blake, 40, states the...
click orlando
Woman dead, man injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was injured in a shooting in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded to a suspicious person call at 700 W Sand Lake Road near the Florida Mall just after 11 a.m.
click orlando
DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say
DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
WESH
Dirtbike rider dies in collision with Jeep in Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. — A dirtbike rider was killed over the weekend in Volusia County. According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old Otis White died in a collision with a Jeep on Saturday around 2 p.m. The driver of the Jeep told deputies he was driving west on Winterville Street in...
WESH
Central Florida parents warn others after 2-year-old son's tragic drowning death
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's an alarming statistic: the leading killer of children younger than age four is drowning. A local first responder is working to prevent these untimely deaths after his own toddler died by drowning. "Losing a child is never something that any parent ever should go through...
click orlando
Deltona man killed in dirt bike crash, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man died over the weekend after his dirt bike crashed into an SUV, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the driver of the SUV told them he was heading west on Winterville Street in Deltona on Saturday afternoon when he turned left into his driveway and heard and felt something slam into the passenger side of his vehicle.
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
click orlando
Police seek person of interest in Altamonte Springs death investigation
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man back in October. Police initially responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. on Oct....
click orlando
What the Honk: Knock on wood
ORLANDO, Fla. – It is the craziest travel time of the year. With Thanksgiving obviously tomorrow, please take extra time out on the roads and don’t be any of the following turkeys. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida | WATCH: Sedan...
10NEWS
29-year-old man accused of running across I-95 to escape from Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old man attempted to escape from deputies in Brevard County by running across Interstate 95 after he was pulled over for speeding, authorities say. Zachary Sibert was driving 110 miles per hour on 1-95 when a deputy stopped him for speeding, the Brevard County...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School
A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
click orlando
1 seriously injured in Orlando house fire, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was seriously injured after a house erupted in flames Monday on Arthur Street in Orlando, fire officials said. Officials said crews responded to the home around 5:10 p.m. after receiving reports of an explosion that was heard by neighbors. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home...
Man killed in Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man has died in a crash in Brevard county, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened this morning at 8:35 a.m. on Satellite Boulevard and North Cherven Avenue. FHP said that for an unknown reason, the car ran off the road...
