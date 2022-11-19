ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Man in hospital after shooting at Orange County hotel, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 40s was injured in a shooting at an Orange County hotel Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 800 block of Lee Road at the Katerina Hotel around 7:24 p.m. after receiving calls about the shooting.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Deltona man killed in dirt bike crash, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man died over the weekend after his dirt bike crashed into an SUV, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the driver of the SUV told them he was heading west on Winterville Street in Deltona on Saturday afternoon when he turned left into his driveway and heard and felt something slam into the passenger side of his vehicle.
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

What the Honk: Knock on wood

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is the craziest travel time of the year. With Thanksgiving obviously tomorrow, please take extra time out on the roads and don’t be any of the following turkeys. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida | WATCH: Sedan...
KISSIMMEE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School

A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
SEBASTIAN, FL
click orlando

1 seriously injured in Orlando house fire, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was seriously injured after a house erupted in flames Monday on Arthur Street in Orlando, fire officials said. Officials said crews responded to the home around 5:10 p.m. after receiving reports of an explosion that was heard by neighbors. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man has died in a crash in Brevard county, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened this morning at 8:35 a.m. on Satellite Boulevard and North Cherven Avenue. FHP said that for an unknown reason, the car ran off the road...
