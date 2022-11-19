ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal

Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
Texas Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide

As a state larger than most of western Europe, combined, everything in Texas is big! This includes its railroads. Its first, the Buffalo Bayou, Brazos, & Colorado Railway, opened in the early 1850s although its steel network did not truly begin taking shape until the 1880s. From a historical perspective,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama

After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
Texas Teacher Invents New Classroom Locks

A terrifying school lockdown experience three years ago inspired a Texas teacher to dedicate herself to making schools and other buildings safer. Crystal Salcido, an English teacher in El Paso, first came up with the idea for a new type of door lock in 2017. However, after an upsetting lockdown experience at her school in 2019, she decided to quit teaching to devote herself full-time to her invention.
Here’s The List Of Exotic Animals That are Illegal To Own In Texas

Exotic pets have increasingly become more and more popular in the United States. With celebrities and influencers showing their exotic animals online, people have sought to buy their own weird animals. The problem is that exotic pets are not as easy to get as a puppy or a goldfish. Their acquisition often requires abuse and criminal-related activities, which is why Texas Laws have a list of animals you can’t own or that you can own only with special certificates. This is the list of illegal animals to own in the Lone Star State.
