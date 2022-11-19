Tenants: Heat hasn’t been turned on at Tiebout Avenue building

The residents of a Tiebout Avenue building told News 12 they have been left living in freezing temperatures since the heat has not been turned on.

New York City heat law requires landlords to ensure the heat is at least 68 degrees if the outside temperature falls below 55 degrees. However, these tenants say they’ve been without heat even as temperatures plummet to the 30s.

Over the years, the 2200 Tiebout Ave. building has accrued over 70 complaints for other issues.

A city employee told News 12 that there was someone working on the boiler.

News 12 reached out to A&E Tiebout Realty for comment and has yet to receive a response.