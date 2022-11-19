Read full article on original website
Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning reply to Virat Kohli’s tweet goes viral
India star Suryakumar Yadav is in red hot form of late. On Sunday, the world’s No.1 T20I batter smashed his second century in the shortest format of the game as he blazed through to an unbeaten 111 off 51 deliveries in the second T20I against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Moments after Suryakumar Yadav’s whirlwind […] The post Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning reply to Virat Kohli’s tweet goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rishabh Pant mercilessly trolled after New Zealand disaster
India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was brutally roasted on social media after he flopped again in T20Is, this time in the final game of the three-match series against New Zealand in Napier. Sanju Samson supporters were particularly harsh on Rishabh Pant as the former was left out of India’s playing XI once more. Opening the […] The post Rishabh Pant mercilessly trolled after New Zealand disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pakistan great makes shocking ‘match fixer’ revelation
Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram may be regarded as one of the greatest bowlers cricket has ever seen, but he’s referred to as the “match-fixer” in his country. He made the shocking revelation in a recent interview with the Wide World of Sports at the launch event of his autobiography ‘Sultan Wasim Akram’. “In Australia, […] The post Pakistan great makes shocking ‘match fixer’ revelation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Harbhajan wants 'better suited' Nehra, not Dravid, to coach India's T20I side
"I am not saying you remove Rahul from T20; Ashish and Rahul can work together to build this team for the 2024 World Cup"
‘Insecure’ Hardik Pandya blasted for his controversial move
Fans lashed out at India captain Hardik Pandya after he didn’t include Sanju Samson in the playing XI during the just concluded three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Though Team India managed to defeat the hosts 1-0 in the series, Hardik Pandya and coach VVS Laxman faced severe flak for their tactics, especially for including […] The post ‘Insecure’ Hardik Pandya blasted for his controversial move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Voices: No One Love armband: Is it time for England and Wales to walk out of this World Cup?
If not now, when? If now is not the time to destroy Fifa by walking out of its absurd World Cup, then there will certainly never be a time. The moment has come and gone again.The captains of England and Wales will not now wear their One Love armband, a small but significant gesture in the face of being compelled to play a football tournament in a country where, among so many other outrages, homosexuality is illegal.And not just England and Wales either – Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands have also abandoned their plans, having been told,...
Nicholas Pooran steps down as West Indies white-ball captain
"I believe it is in the best interests of the team, as I need to focus on what I can deliver as a player"
Pujara, Umesh in India A squad for Bangladesh tour; Kunnummal gets maiden call-up
Prolific openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yash Dhull also included in squad led by Abhimanyu Easwaran; Priyank Panchal misses out
BBC
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the...
Jos Buttler 'not fussed at all' by ODI series thrashing in Australia
England's white-ball captain calls on boards to keep all cricket "relevant"
BBC
Pakistan v England: Tourists add leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, 18, to Test squad
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to England's Test squad for their three-Test tour of Pakistan. Ahmed, 18, will...
Ollie Pope to captain England in warm-up as Ben Stokes sits out
Jofra Archer primed to bowl for Lions in three-day tour match in Abu Dhabi
Yardbarker
(Video) Wales fans denied entry to World Cup fixture for controversial headwear
Wales fans were denied entry to their World Cup fixture against the USA for sporting some controversial headwear. The controversy surrounding the World Cup has been widely publicised. England made a u-turn on their decision to wear a OneLove armband just hours before their opening fixture with FIFA set to punish the side if they did so.
Australia cruise to ODI whitewash after England collapse at near-empty MCG
Australia won the third ODI by 221 runs in front of an embarrassingly paltry MCG crowd, nine days after England’s T20 World Cup final win there
Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali get maiden call-ups for England Tests; Fawad, Hasan, Yasir dropped
Shaheen Shah Afridi is not fit and available for selection yet
Sporting News
'It's all about Bale' - Wales boss Page and LAFC star revel in clutch World Cup moment against the USMNT
Gareth Bale said he had 'no doubts' about taking the penalty that secured a 1-1 draw for Wales in their World Cup opener against the United States. WHAT HAPPENED? Trailing 1-0 against USMNT with less than 10 minutes to go, Wales were given a penalty when Bale was chopped down in the box. The Los Angeles FC star stepped up to fire the spot kick beyond goalkeeper Matt Turner to snatch a 1-1 draw in the group stage match.
BBC
World Cup 2022: England and Wales braced for tournament openers
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. For England, it's been a four-year wait. For Wales, it's...
Fans in awe as Suryakumar Yadav breaks Virat Kohli’s unique record
A new-look Team India under the leadership of Hardik Pandya defeated New Zealand in the second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. India’s 65-run triumph came on the back of Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering unbeaten 111 off 51 balls after the world’s top-ranked batter went on to score his second hundred in […] The post Fans in awe as Suryakumar Yadav breaks Virat Kohli’s unique record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BBC
Jofra Archer returns for England Lions against England
England v England Lions, Abu Dhabi (day one of three) England 501-7 (79 overs): Pope 146, Crawley 96, Jacks 84. Pace bowler Jofra Archer made his first appearance for 16 months as he lined up for England Lions against England in a tour match in Abu Dhabi. Archer has not...
Neil Jenkins: ‘No hiding place’ for Wales against Australia after Georgia upset
Neil Jenkins says “there is no hiding place” for Wales in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia.Wales tackle the Wallabies seven days after losing at home to Georgia – a result that has piled pressure on head coach Wayne Pivac.Pivac has won just 13 of his 33 Tests in charge since he succeeded fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup.Back at it 👊🏴 #WelshRugby pic.twitter.com/bnJlmYoMj7— Welsh Rugby Union 🏴 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 22, 2022And while there have been major highs, such as winning the 2021 Six Nations title and defeating the Springboks in South Africa, Georgia’s success...
