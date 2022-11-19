Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa nonprofit Restore Hope Ministries to give Thanksgiving baskets to those in need
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa nonprofit Restore Hope Ministries is giving Thanksgiving baskets to those in need within the Tulsa community. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, volunteer groups with Restore Hope Ministries will be providing 400 baskets to families in the local area. Volunteers and sponsors include Tulsa...
KOKI FOX 23
Dodwell Designs bricks-and-mortar location open in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — Megan Dodwell, owner of Dodwell Designs, started living out her dream a month ago. Her business opened in the Owasso Redbud District at 108 W. First Ave., Suite B. “This was always a dream of mine that I never thought I’d be able to accomplish, and...
pryorinfopub.com
Free Thanksgiving Meals in Mayes County
PRYOR, Okla. – Charlie's Chicken Restaurant in Pryor and Hope Church in Locust Grove will be offering a free Thanksgiving Day meal to anyone in need. Charlies Chicken Thanksgiving Meal >>11am to 2pm located at 34 S Mill St, Pryor, OK, United States, Oklahoma. With Thanksgiving being just around...
News On 6
Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City
If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
KOKI FOX 23
Sand Springs Education Foundation gives more than $80,000 grants to teachers
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Some Sand Springs teachers won big Tuesday morning. The Sand Springs Education Foundation gave out more than $80,000 of grants to teachers to use for projects and lessons. Clyde Boyd Middle School 6th grade science and STEM teacher Sandy Gilstrap couldn’t hold back her excitement...
oklahomawatch.org
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
okcfox.com
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahomans propose ballot initiative to secure reproductive freedoms
TULSA, Okla. — A citizen-led ballot initiative to restore reproductive freedoms to Oklahomans passed the challenge period Monday. State Question 828 (SQ828) was filed on Oct. 31, 2022, and the deadline to file any protests against the ballot initiative was Monday at 5 p.m. SQ828 would propose a constitutional...
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters investigate cause of south Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are looking into what caused a house fire in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The fire was at a house near East 111th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Firefighters said they got the call around noon and when they arrived, they could see smoke...
KOKI FOX 23
Restaurant says man with Tulsa ties died in Colorado Springs shooting
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Mexican restaurant says one of the five people killed at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has ties to Tulsa. Elote Cafe said one of their family members, Daniel, also known as Dan Dan, was killed. “Anyone who knew Dan Dan loved him. He...
KOKI FOX 23
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
moreclaremore.com
Great Mexican food in Claremore
El Azteca is a favorite with visitors and locals alike, especially because of its proximity to the Claremore Expo Center in the West Bend district. Locally owned and operated, El Azteca has been voted “Best of Claremore” numerous years running—for best tacos, best margaritas, and best dinner. A second location can be found north of town on Route 66.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
Four TPD officers first on scene relive medical building shooting
It's a day that Tulsans will never forget. On June 1, a man entered the Warren Clinic, opened fire and killed four people.
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters work to put out south Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are responding to a house fire in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The fire is at a house near East 111th Street South and South Yale Avenue. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App for updates as they happen. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
KOKI FOX 23
TPS Board member, advocate express concern over McLain High School’s new ‘clear backpack policy’
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public School board member - who represents McLain High School - is expressing concerns over the clear backpack policy for the school. Board member Jennettie Marshall said the rule singles out McLain. The rule comes after 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was killed outside the school’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa apartments damaged following fire
TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
moreclaremore.com
American Classic eateries in Claremore
Boomarang Diner is a great option for a quick and tasty lunch. Enjoy the 50s-themed décor and atmosphere while waiting on your chicken fried steak sandwich or delicious cheeseburger. CARL’S CONEY ISLAND. Located in NeMar Center on Will Rogers Boulevard, Carl’s Coney Island has been serving coneys, tamales,...
