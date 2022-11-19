ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible

The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Zach Wilson is officially out as the Jets starter

The New York Jets have officially benched quarterback Zach Wilson after his dreadful performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Things can change quickly in the NFL and Zach Wilson has learned a crucial lesson the hard way. After a dumpster fire performance against New England on Sunday that saw Wilson decline to take responsibility for the poor performance of his offense, the New York Jets have benched him ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Chicago Bears. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
Nathaniel Hackett and 2 more coaches on the hot seat this week

This has been a bad NFL season due in part to awful head coaches like Nathaniel Hackett. While Nathaniel Hackett is clearly over his skis, the NFL is suffering massively as a product because the coaching appears to be at an all-time low. You may love this league more than...
Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win

The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
Giants using obvious tactic to lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco

Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reportedly met with the Giants on Tuesday, and they may know exactly how to sway him to San Francisco. Many eyes are on Aaron Judge as he’s officially hit the free agency market. He’s already reportedly met with one team, the San Francisco Giants,to explore what they may have to offer him.
